Mick approves of McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre is at a very interesting spot in his professional wrestling career.

After falling into a bit of a rut following the end of his two WWE Championship runs, McIntyre has embraced his carnal desires for success without the limits of a babyface's moral code, doing whatever he needs to in order to get where he wants even if he ruffles a few feathers along the way.

While only time will tell whether McIntyre's plans prove fruitful, as he certainly hasn't made many friends in his current role as a self-absorbed anti-hero, one performer who believes the “Scottish Warrior” has developed into the best version of himself is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, the “Hardcore Legend” who has been a champion of the 38-year-old's work for years now. Sharing the proverbial stage in a special appearance on The Bump, “Cactus Jack” celebrated McIntyre for his consistent development over the years, asserting that he is currently the best version of the “Scottish Warrior” fans have ever seen.

“What I see in you, Drew, right now, whether you realize it or not, you are reinventing yourself to a more legitimate version of Drew McIntyre,” Mick Foley said via Wrestling Inc. “It reminds me of when you left WWE the first time. Remember, you reached out to me, and you were like, ‘Mick, I know we don't know each other that well, but I've got something I'm doing. I'd really like your feedback.' It was so impressive, that the first thing I did, and I'm not a guy who bothers Triple H too much, I texted Triple H, and I said, ‘I know he just left here, but you need to keep your eye on Drew McIntyre. He's like an entirely different human being.' And now it feels like you are becoming a different version of yourself and, I dare say, a better version of yourself. So if you can grab that gold, which I believe you can, I don't think you're relinquishing it for a long time. I believe in you, Drew.”

Is this really the best version of McIntyre? Will fans get to see him shine at the highest level of the biggest promotion in the world? Or will McIntyre ultimately opt to leave and “Do a Drew” once more to prove he's worthy of a top spot in the WWE Universe when he eventually rolls back around the free agent market? Fans will have to keep monitoring the situation to find out.

Drew McIntyre explains talks “Do a Drew” becoming a WWE term.

Speaking of “Do a Drew,” Drew McIntyre actually reflected how his reinvention on the indies that has become a model for released talents like Cody Rhodes has become so aspirational that even WWE uses the phrase when talking to talent in an interview with Good Karma Wrestling, noting that he's happy that he set the templet for second chances in professional wrestling.

“I hope they are inspired. From what I gather, the company literally tells people, ‘Do a Drew.' My brother once said ‘You've become a verb.' You have to go out there and reinvent yourself, grow your brand and make yourself more valuable,” Drew McIntyre said via Wrestle Headlines. “I believe that's the advice that the company literally gives people and some of the Superstars that are released and come to me to ask for advice. Hopefully they'll look at the template of what I did. When I left, the model was usually take that WWE character take it around the world, get paid X amount, the 2nd time around you'll make a little less and finally you'll find a wage that you'll stop on and that will be your wage and hopefully one day you will make it back to WWE. My business mindset was, ‘that's terrible business sense.' I'm absolutely not doing that, I'm going to reinvent myself, I'm going to show what I can truly do. Social media is becoming really big which it was becoming huge in 2014. I can take everyone around the world with me on my journey and I'm really going to reinvent what it means to be an independent wrestler.”

Could McIntyre opt to “Do a Drew” once more in 2024, dusting off his old Drew Galloway gear in order to run roughshod on the performers in AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or beyond? Or is the very thought of his exit enough to force the promotion's hand at the proverbial negotiations table, as his exit could prove a serious boon for another promotion a la the return of CM Punk? Fans will have to keep tuning into RAW to find out.