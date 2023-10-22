When news broke that Lacey Evans was no longer a member of the WWE Universe, fans began to wonder where exactly things broke down between the two sides.

Was Evans, notoriously a Vince McMahon favorite, suddenly on the outs when Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over full-on creative control under the TKO banner? Or did her contract simply run out, and the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on something that would keep her in spot in the WWE Universe and thus, allow fans to see how her Cobra Clutch-inspired gimmick came together?

Well, as it turns out, Evans was the one who spearheaded the decision, as it sure sounds like her goals in WWE were largely financial, as opposed to the pursuit of excellence in the squared circle.

“Success to me, and I'm gonna p*ss a lot of people off, I don't give a sh*t. You can't cancel me at this point. Not that I gave a sh*t to begin with. Back then, how I lasted seven years in WWE, I have no idea. My mouth was the same one backstage. I can't tell you how many d*mn fights I almost got into, and I verbally told them every time, I'll work at McDonald's before I ever sit back and have anybody talk to me the way that you're talking to me because you feel like I owe you something,” Lacey Evans said on Power Alphas via WrestleZone.

“The only thing I owe you is working my as** off to have a good match. Back here, there's no d*mn way that I'm gonna let anybody talk to me…. It's been a few times, but luckily, the powers that be liked me enough to, each year, I just got a little bit more, and WWE's been great to me. They've been awesome. I've invested every bit of my money. I have investment properties, real estate, I've got a full business paid for. I'm in a good place because I was smart.”

Whoa, interesting stuff, right? Well, you don't know the half of it, as, per Evans herself, she actually decided to go full-on “Alpha” and actually request her release, as she didn't want to spend her time in catering.

Lacey Evans had a very interesting reason to request her release.

Continuing her conversation with Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, Lacey Evans explained that, after being put on the back burner earlier this year, she asked for her release so she could pursue other things.

“Sometimes, it's the one that never got to touch that sh*t because we are alphas. I'm not standing outside of doors anymore, waiting on answer that whoever the powers that be can't even look me in the eye and tell me. I don't got time for that. I got babies to feed and a husband to please, and I'll be d*mned if I'm gonna live like that and have people talk to me a certain way because they feel like I owe, I don't owe anybody a d*mn thing because I work hard. I work my a** off every day,” Lacey Evans said.

“So if they can't make a decision, I will, and I asked for my release. I asked, verbatim, can I slip out the side door because I'm addicted to not sitting in catering… I'm not doing it. I'm coming where I come from, and what I've been through, and what I've had to do. Nobody's gonna talk to me any certain way. I'm not gonna sit my a** in catering eating steak anymore. Love the catering, by the way. It's incredible. With this alpha mentality, I've gotta be making moves. If you don't see me as a top guy and you have the ability to make that choice, let me go because I know where I'm a top guy. I know where I thrive the most, and I'm a thriver. I gotta go.”

Welp, there you go, folks; Evans asked for her release and would rather cook steak for her family and at her restaurant than sit in the back at RAW or SmackDown and collect a huge check while hanging out in catering. While some may question that call, as the potential to be pushed to huge heights as a member of the WWE Universe is considered the pinnacle of professional wrestling, some people just aren't in it for in-ring glory and instead would rather make their money and go home when the job is done. With Evans clearly in that category and WWE unlikely to give her the kind of push that would keep her inspired, asking for her release, controversial or not, makes all the sense in the world.