A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After officially being drafted onto SmackDown along with his United States Championship belt, Austin Theory stopped by RAW Talk, potentially for the last time, to discuss his feelings about switching brands with Byron Saxton.

“How does it feel for everyone else that’s on SmackDown?” Theory asked. “They’ve go to be excited to have the greatest United States Champion of all time on SmackDown now. And more importantly, SmackDown is now A-Town Down.”

When Saxton noted that Theory may not go to SmackDown as the United States Champion after all, as he could lose his strap to Bobby Lashley or Bronson Reed at Backlash, “A-Town’s finest” clearly didn’t agree with that being a possibility.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Byron, understand this,” Austin Theory said. “This championship? I won it in a triple-threat match, and Bobby Lashley was one of those guys in that match. The other one was one of the best champions in the last decade Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins. Yeah he got dropped, Bobby got dropped and now here we are, a tiple threat, but the only difference now is look at all of the legends that I’ve dropped in between that timeline. And sure, Bronson Reed, he’s a wrecking ball, he’s a man of destruction but that doesn’t matter. Because it doesn’t matter what anybody’s accolades has been, Austin Theory has proven that he’s above that, that he’s better than that. And that’s just that simple, because it’s all day.”

Will Theory arrive on SmackDown with the US Title, or will he begin his time on the Blue Brand without a belt? Fans will find out soon enough but considering Paul “Triple H” Levesque treats Theory like the WWE son he never had, chances are he’ll be heading into SmackDown with his title.