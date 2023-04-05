A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After securing a win on RAW against none other than Rey Mysterio, two days removed from beating John Cena in the opening match of Day 1 of WrestleMania 39, no less, Austin Theory was riding high. He’d backed up his metric ton of trash talk, shocked 80,000 fans at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” and then went down in history as the first man to hand Mysterio a loss after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Frida night.

Stopping by RAW Talk to discuss his signature wins with Byron Saxton, Theory didn’t explicitly call himself the new “Legend Killer,” as Randy Orton hasn’t retired or anything, but based on his comments, he came darn close.

“Byron, I love, truly love proving the world wrong,” Theory declared. “I did beat John Cena at WrestleMania 39. He’s the GOAT, the greatest of all time, right? But what does that make me? I’ll leave that to them because tonight, once again, I beat another legend. Some would say one of the greatest of all time, Rey Mysterio. I went out there, sure, they cheered for Rey, because they’re gonna try so hard to live in the past.

“But me? Whether they like it or not, I’m taking everybody to the future. And the future is me, and this championship is forever on my shoulder. And it’s not going anywhere. And anybody that wants to step up, it’s gonna be the same thing that it’s always been. Them on the shelf, and Austin Theory straight to the d**n top.”

Is this WWE’s new plan for Theory, to rack up big-time wins against top guys to finally have the greater WWE Universe take his title run seriously? If so, based on the reaction he got from fans after defeating Cena and Mysterio, it’s safe to say that hasn’t happened just yet.

Austin Theory on why he doesn’t concern himself with WWE’s management.

Discussing the changes that have happened – and apparently will continue to happen – to WWE management over the last 12 months with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Theory let it be known that he isn’t too concerned with who is booking any given show, as he’s consistently found ways to keep himself over no matter what.

“Man, this is just something always that, this is just how I’ve been,” Theory said via SE Scoops. “Even in wrestling school, it was the same way. There’s people that get into groups, and people might feel a certain way about you, because of opportunities you’re getting, but it’s just the way I work, man. My work ethic to grab and keep going. I always want more, and that’s a good thing about WWE. Even look the Elimination Chamber, I won the Elimination Chamber, but now, we moved on.

“I was facing Edge in the main event of Monday Night Raw, but then we move on. Now we are at WrestleMania. So it’s like, those are two huge things, but we just keep going. We just go, so it’s not a lot of time for celebrating. But in that sense, it’s just like, that constant movement of just keep going, keep going, keep going. So for me, I was always so motivated, and when it came to that, it didn’t matter if it was Mr. McMahon in charge, it didn’t matter if it was Triple H, because I knew how hard I was gonna work, it didn’t matter. Everybody around knew it. They were like, ‘He works.’ So you can’t deny me, and if you do, I’m gonna show you, that you can’t deny me.

“That was just my mindset, but it’s funny how the internet talks, they’re like, ‘Well, that’s it for Theory, he’s done.’ But a lot of people, they just don’t even do the research. I got to WWE because Triple H was involved with EVOLVE, and he’d seen me. There was communication there, and then I had my tryout. I beat everybody in the tryout. You can even look that up cause I made sure I did. Having that and knowing I had his support and having to earn somebody like Mr. McMahon, that was the one that blew my mind. When I realized, ‘Oh wow, Mr. McMahon’s working with me (I) gotta be doing something, right,’

Will Mr. McMahon work with Theory again now that he’s seemingly back in creative control of WWE? Or has the United States Champion done enough to prove that he can stand on his own in the WWE Universe? Either way, at this point, Theory’s sort of like WWE’s cockroach: no matter what is thrown at him, he always finds a way to live and fight another day.