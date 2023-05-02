A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After watching Paul “Triple H” Levesque announce the first four picks of Day 2 of the WWE Draft, two-time Hall of Famer and NXT color commentator Booker T and his wife, Queen Sharmell, called the next round of picks, and unsurprisingly, it featured even more star power than the round before it.

For RAW, Booker T and company went best player available with their first selection, adding the Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, to the red brand, where the latter has been working for quite some time. They now join a murderer’s row of top-flight indie talents like Cody Rhodes, Matt Riddle, and Seth Rollins, and could theoretically make the WWE World Heavyweight Tournament very interesting indeed if the duo decided to shoot their shots as singles stars.

Sharmell picked second, and, in a move that comes as somewhat of a surprise, The Usos were drafted to SmackDown, where they will rejoin the rest of The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

Third, RAW made another selection that felt fairly obvious but turned out to be a pointless, drama-free selection when the rest of The Judgement Day, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest joined Rhea Ripley on RAW. Could all four performers have been drafted together? Not only could they, but they probably should have instead of doing an angle where Dom Dom tried to reunite with his “Mami,” he will instead join her without any drama whatsoever.

Pick four, however, did add a little drama, as WWE’s other Mysterio, Rey, was drafted to SmackDown with the rest of the lWo, Santo Escobar, Zelina Vega, Cruz del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. Gone is the lWo-Judgement Day feud, and in its place, fans have… well, I guess they’ll have to tune into the rest of the WWE Draft, RAW, and SmackDown to find out.