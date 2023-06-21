Monday Night RAW was not a bellwether showing for Raquel Rodriguez.

Slated for a Money in the Bank qualifying match for the Women's Ladder match, Rodriguez found her efforts dashed by some unprompted interference from Becky Lynch, and had to watch in horror as Trish Stratus punched her ticket to London on a technicality, as opposed to via a pin, or submission.

And yet, in a special appearance on The Bump, one that was obviously scheduled before she was eliminated from the forthcoming Premium Live Event, Rodriguez noted that RAW wasn't a total wash for the former NXT Champion, as she believes her interaction with Rhea Ripley before the match put her on the radar of the WWE Women's World Champion, and could lead to a title shot at some point in the future.

“Oh yeah, and I think now I’m on her radar,” Rodriguez said. “Can we all just acknowledge that she had to look up to acknowledge me, alright? She’s not the biggest fish in the pond, someone needs to remind her that, and she’s been going crazy since after Mania when she won the title, which is fine, totally warranted, you know? You became a champion, you are welcome to having your form of celebration, but enough it enough. What she’s doing to Natalya… and I think she needs to have a few more title defenses on her title belt, so what’s wrong with her facing the biggest fish in the pond of the women’s division right now? I mean, let’s give her a new challenge, this is something that could be fun for the both of us, I think.”

As crazy as it may sound, since WrestleMania 39, Ripley's title has had as many names as she's had title defenses, as the belt was called the SmackDown Women's Championship when she bested Zelina Vega at Backlash and Natalya at Night of Champion before being renamed the WWE Women's World Championship this month. If Ripley and/or WWE want to, you know, actually see Mami defend her strap more than once a month, giving Rodriguez a shot at the strap certainly wouldn't be the worst idea imaginable, as, after prematurely losing her Tag Team Championship due to a Liv Morgan injury, the promotion needs to find something for the powerhouse from the Rio Grande Valley to do moving forward.

"She's not the biggest fish in the pond, someone needs to remind her of that." 🔥@RaquelWWE is keeping Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE on her radar. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/ZG6R7FVlKC — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2023

Rhea Ripley blames WWE for making her TikTok famous.

Before Rhea Ripley found herself looking up at Raquel Rodriguez ahead of the final Money in the Bank qualifying match, she was talking to Phil Strum on Under The Ring about TikTok, the social media platform where “The Eradicator” has become somewhat of an overnight sensation for her signature style and interactions with her “Latino Heat,” Dominik Mysterio.

Though Ripley didn't initially want to get a TikTok, WWE pushed the idea, and they were clearly right, as she's now the most-followed WWE Superstar on the platform.

“Social media is a very interesting place. There is a lot of positivity, but there’s a lot of negativity. Obviously, my TikTok has been going absolutely wild, which is funny because I didn’t even want TikTok. Work made me get it because apparently, I was TikTok famous,” Ripley said. “They made me get it, and I guess they were right because it skyrocketed, and now I’m the most followed superstar in WWE, which is wild. I don’t really go on social media too much anymore because there is so much negativity. I don’t read as much as I used to read. Obviously, I try and see all the fan art and all the pictures of people doing my makeup, because I like to see that stuff. I like to see the lives that I’ve inspired and the people that I’ve brought the confidence out, in a good way. Most of the time, I’ll post something really cheeky and then get off the app.”

Though Ripley's social media interactions haven't always gone smoothly for the company, as she found herself in a bit of a firestorm for sharing a picture in her Instagram story that even Corey Graves commented on during RAW commentary, in the end, the muscle of The Judgement Day has found a way to get more eyes on the product, and ultimately that really can't be viewed as anything but a positive for The Fed. Now if only WWE would bring back her holiday vignettes with Dominik Mysterio, as we wouldn't have gotten “Prison Dom” without the couple crashing Rey Mysterio's Christmas last December.