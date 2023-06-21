With one spot left in the Money in the Bank Women's Ladder match, Raquel Rodriguez found herself in a bit of a two-on-one situation when Trish Stratus, her opponent in the match, started getting help from her protege Zoey Stark, who has already qualified for the contest.

This, understandably, didn't sit too well with babyface Becky Lynch, who ran down to the ring to try to help Rodriguez but inadvertently made contact with Stratus, leading to the match being thrown out and the WWE Hall of Famer earning the final spot in the Ladder match as a result.

Stopping by RAW TALK to discuss the, shall we say, unconventional way she earned a ticket to Money in the Bank, Stratus and Stark took issue with Cathy Kelley suggesting that they were blindsided by Lynch's arrival ringside, as it led to the exact outcome they were looking for.

“No, no, no, she thinks we were blindsided? We just got exactly what we wanted; what are you talking about? Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Money in the Bank,” Zoey Stark said.

Asked if the duo now have an advantage in the match, Stratus and Stark laughed off Kelley for asking “stupid questions.”

“Yes. She also asks stupid questions. Why don’t you answer that? Do you think that we’ll have an advantage? Well, what do you think?” Trish Stratus asked, to which Kelley agreed with her.

“And really key point, a disadvantage to Becky Lynch, otherwise known as ‘Big Time Loser,'”

Unfortunately, Lynch also realized that she put herself in a disadvantage, as she noted during the RAW broadcast, but in the end, only one person can bring down the briefcase, so being a lone wolf in a field of tag teams may prove an advantage after all.