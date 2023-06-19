When Rhea Ripley debuted on RAW, challenging Asuka for a shot at her Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, fans were very excited to see what the WWE Universe had in store for the performer formerly known as “The Nightmare.”

Though Ripley was ultimately successful in her pursuit and had a popular run with the strap before dropping it to Charlotte Flair just short of 100 days after Mania, from that point on, the air sort of came out of the former NXT Women's Champion's sails, with the Superstar jumping from tag team to tag team without much consistency before ultimately landing in Judgement Day alongside Edge and Damian Priest.

Would Ripley forever be doomed to the midcard? As it turns out, the answer was a resounding no, as the decision to pull a coup on Edge that instated Finn Balor as the new leader of The Judgement Day, when coupled with the addition of Dominik Mysterio to the group, elevated Ripley to new heights, with fans wondering if she could go from being “the next Chyna” to “the next face of the women's division.”

Discussing her connection with the younger Mysterio and how it has somehow created one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling regardless of the promotion on Under The Ring, Ripley admitted that even she doesn't understand how the pairing works so well, but she's happy for it nonetheless.

“Honestly, I'm not sure. Dominik and I, we barely talked before this whole Judgement Day thing. Like we said ‘Hi, how are you?' and that was about it. So watching our chemistry blossom and grow week by week, we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It's been really fun. Also watching him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week-in and week-out, it's been very rewarding, as well,” Ripley said via Wrestling Inc.

“It makes it easy for [fans] to follow and it makes it easy for them to understand what's going on and it's fun for people to see how much we've grown together, having the time of our lives,” she added before the topic pivoted to Mysterio's potential.”

Sometimes in professional wrestling, things just work; no one thought Billy Gunn would be a better fit with The Acclaimed than his own kids, few expected a Ricochet-Braun Strowman pairing could be a lights-out success, and fewer folks still get why Austin Theory appears to be untouchable as the United States Champion, though that feels more like a Paul “Triple H” Levesque pet project than a decision spurned on by fan excitement. Right now, it's clear Mysterio and Ripley are a can't-miss pairing; WWE should ride that until the wheels fall off.

Rhea Ripley believes “the sky's the limit” for Dominik Mysterio.

Elsewhere in her appearance on Under The Ring, Rhea Ripley discussed Dominik Mysterio's ceiling in the ring, noting that, in her opinion, the sky really is the limit on Rey Mysterio's son's potential in the ring.

“The sky is the limit for Dom, to be completely honest. I know a lot of fans don't agree and they don't see much in him, which aggravates them, but they're very wrong. For Dom, just seeing how much he's grown over the past few months is so insane. His confidence levels have skyrocketed. He knows exactly what he's doing going out there. Even when he's not sure, he still goes out there and absolutely kills it,” Ripley said via Fightful.

“Hearing the kind of reaction that he gets, especially going from being in a tag team with Rey, and his dad having the limelight and being the superstar in that relationship, to now him going out there and he can go out there by himself and get the loudest reaction in any company. Being out there while he gets boo'd is quite deafening. It's really cool to hear. I can't even hear what he's saying most of the time when he's talking next to me on a microphone, that's how loud the crowd can be and I've never heard someone get such a reaction so quickly like Dom does. The only time I've heard a loud reaction like that is WrestleMania or a PLE. It's very rare that I hear the crowd get that loud for someone, especially so quickly. He doesn't even have to say anything. It makes me very proud knowing how much he's grown. I get emotional every now and again because he's come so far and it's cool to be a part of.”

You know, you have to give it to Ripley; her assertion is dead-on. Few heels in WWE, even all the way up to Roman Reigns, can get a crowd to boo as loudly and intensely as “Dom Dom” without so much as making a joke about folks being fat, dumb, or ugly. If he can back that up in the ring, the sky really is the limit for the second-generation luchador.