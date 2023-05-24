A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After getting a save from Shotzi immediately after securing a win over Chelsea Green on Raw, Raquel Rodriguez made it official: Shotzi and Rodriguez would take the fourth spot in the forthcoming four-way match to decide on the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Stopping by RAW Talk with Byron Saxton to discuss their new unit, Shotzi and Rodriguez boldly declared that they were ready to dish out some good old fashioned ‘hot soup‘ on their forthcoming foes, Damage CTRL, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, and Rhonda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

“Byron, did you not just see what we did out there? That was just a taste,” Shotzi said.

“That’s right, it was just a little drop in the big bowl of soup that we’re gonna serve up,” Rodriguez added. “Damage CTRL, they’re not ready for this. Sonya and Chelsea, did you see how surprised they looked out there? And let’s not even get started on Rhonda and Shayna, because those two are in for it, yeah.”

“Yeah, they’re done. They are eating this soup so hard. Hard soup!” Shotzi added.

Hard soup. Next Monday, it’s exactly what’s going down. Bring the soup, Byron. Bring a spoon to eat the soup.”

Can Rondriguez keep her championship win streak alive and help Shotzi win her first WWE championship since NXT? Or will the absence of Liv Morgan create an opening for another team, probably Baszler and Rousey, to take up the crowns? Fans will have to tune into the RAW after Night of Champions to find out.