When Rhea Ripley came out on Monday Night Raw to issue a soft challenge to Bianca Belair two days after winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship off of Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, it drew a variety of different reactions from the WWE Universe.

Sure, after entertaining over 80,000 fans on Saturday evening at SoFi Stadium, it wasn’t too surprising that Ripley was still in Los Angeles, let alone would be flying high enough to make such a brash entrance on a brand she doesn’t even wrestle for, at least anymore, but considering half the acts on RAW weren’t traditionally on the red brand, from Rey Mysterio to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, it’s not like… whoever booked the show was all that interested in brand continuity.

Was Ripley looking to pull a Roman Reigns and unify the women’s championship under an “undisputed” banner similar to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or the men’s Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships? Or was this a hint for the future, maybe as far as Survivor Series or even WrestleMania 40? Fortunately, Ripley stopped by The Bump to discuss her actions and the intentions behind them.

“I like a bit of mind games. I like being a bit cheeky and going out there and causing a little bit of havoc,” Ripley said via Fightful. “Raw is still my show. It’s Monday Night Mami, whether Bianca likes it or not. I might be SmackDown Women’s Champion, but I ran that place with The Judgment Day, and I had to go out there and take my moment, my moment to show everyone exactly what we look like next to each other again. I was number one contender for Bianca’s championship, and unfortunately, I got injured, and that got ripped away from me. So I just wanted to remind her that I’m still here, and this is still my show, but this was my sort of warning to her, but also a little goodbye because I will be stepping away, more on SmackDown. But you might still see me here and there, I don’t know.”

It would make sense that Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgement Day would leave RAW for SmackDown moving forward, as their “Enforcer” is the champion of the blue brand following her win at WrestleMania 39. Still, it’s nice to see that “The Eradicator” and her partners in crime were allowed a bit of a goodbye before shifting their work night from Monday to Friday, especially since it also served as a bit of long-term storytelling that could be called back on at some point in the future. Classic Triple H booking right there; let’s hope WWE can keep that sort of layered storytelling going deep into the future.

Damian Priest gives props to Rhea Ripley for her big win at WrestleMania.

Discussing WrestleMania weekend as a guest of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Damian Priest was asked about Ripley’s WrestleMania victory over “The Queen” of WWE, and the man formerly known on the indies as Punishment Martinez gushed about how proud he was of his Judgement Day sister.

“Yeah, the homie Rhea. Obviously, everybody knows that we became friends in NXT and we’ve stayed close ever since, she’s like my little sister,” Priest said via Fightful. “I’m so happy and proud of [her WrestleMania title win]. I legit got a little emotional last night, seeing how hard she’s worked. She’s been through a lot, being away from her home and her family. A lot of us sacrifice but not to that level. Her family is literally on the other side of the planet and [she’ll] go years without seeing them. For somebody that grew up very close knit with their family, that’s hard. But she muscles through, literally, and keeps working hard and never stops striving for more. It’s really gratifying on my end to witness it and to be a part of it and to share that enjoyment she’s feeling right now. So proud of her.”

Despite being the lone member of The Judgement Day not booked for an official match at WrestleMania 39 – he did help in Dominik Mysterio’s bout with his father – and watching his faction go 1-2 at the event, it’s nice to know that Priest still considered the weekend a success because he got to see Ripley put in the work and come out on top following her Royal Rumble victory back in January. Despite being a heel faction, it’s clear the member of The Judgement Day genuinely like each other, and when it comes to wrestling factions, that isn’t always the case.