A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After taking part in one of the few wrestling matches on a truly bizarre fallout edition of RAW, securing a tag team with over a Bayley-less Damage CTRL with a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan stopped by RAW Talk to talk to Byron Saxton about how it felt to pick up the win and how excited they are to wrestle Becky Lynch and Lita next week.

“Byron, we are just over the moon right now,” Rodriguez said. “We had an amazing WrestleMania weekend, and we topped it off with an amazing WrestleMania moment. Oh my gosh, we made so many memories, and we’re finally clicking as a team, and I think the WWE Universe is noticing it, and we are just rolling with it. I mean, look at it, Monday Night RAW after Mania.”

“We don’t even go here, Byron; it’s crazy,” Morgan added. “But I knew for some reason that after last night for whatever reason our story just wasn’t done. And we might not have won the showcase, but we’re gonna win those titles.”

Now granted, after an incredible nine-ish month run with Paul “Triple H” Levesque running the show, it’s impossible to know what’s next for the WWE Universe; Morgan and Rodriguez could secure the win and become fixtures of RAW, SmackDown, and house shows as fighting champions, they could lose an all-time bout that makes both teams look good, or they could get squashed in a matter of minutes to prove that Mr. McMahon doesn’t have to push anyone he doesn’t want to. Still, after being specifically singled out for an interview after RAW and after Night 2 of WrestleMania, it’s clear someone in WWE likes what they’re seeing from Morgan and Rodriguez, and that should spell good fortune in their collective and respective futures, as wome team will have to pick the mantle from Lita and Lynch, as the former just isn’t a full-time wrestler at this stage of the game.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are 120% as a WWE tag team.

Speaking of their interview on WrestleMania weekend, it was certainly interesting at the time to see a losing duo get interviewed by Cathy Kelley when the winning team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler didn’t get on the mic, let alone more interesting losers like Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, or Drew McIntyre. In hindsight, it now makes much more sense, as Morgan and Rodriguez are gearing up to keep their tag team run going with the top title in The Fed on the line.

Asked about how it felt to pull out all of the stops at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” even if they didn’t win, Morgan and Rodriguez complemented each other for a job well done.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Honestly, like, we lost, but sometimes, I don’t know, I feel emotional; it’s not always about the win sometimes, you know?” Morgan noted. “We did great together, we had so much fun teaming with here. I mean, our gear was incredible, and honestly, we did our best. We went against three other great teams, and I’m just grateful, and I had so much fun, thank you.”

“No, thank you,” Rodriquez replied. “Honestly, thank you to the entire WWE Universe. Thank you to Liv. It was awesome just getting to be a part of this, and we wanted to go out there; we wanted to look like a team, feel like a team, and be the team, and I think we did that today, and I’m so grateful that I have Liv by my side.”

After discussing their matching gear, which was apparently very hard to coordinate, Kelley complemented the duo on their in-ring chemistry, which seemingly came together in no time at all.

“Yeah, sometimes the chemistry is just there, and Raquel and I, we make amazing opponents, we really do, as our styles conflict so well that it makes amazing matchups, but we are slightly even better as a tag team, which we never would have even known,” Morgan said.

“It’s because she has what I don’t, and I got a little something of what she doesn’t,” Rodriguez added. “So it just works out that way; together, we’re 120 percent.”

Will Rodriguez and Morgan, a pair of champions under Levesque, be able to overcome a pair of current or future Hall of Famers to add another championship reign to their respective resumes? Or will experience trump a young, hungry duo without much experience working together on their path to establishing themselves as legit players in the WWE Universe? Fans will have to turn into RAW to find out.