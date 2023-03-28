A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

While Rhea Ripley has been busy as of late accompanying Dominik Mysterio to the ring, discussing her desire to wrestle for the Intercontinental Championship, and just generally serving as the public face of The Judgement Day ahead of a choice spot at WrestleMania 39, one thing “The Eradicator” can’t forget about is the actual task at hand, defeating Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Taking some time off from her busy schedule to talk with Byron Saxton on RAW, Ripley reminded WWE fans that while Flair has one heck of a WWE legacy, she’s destined to become the champion, and that supersedes everything else.

“Look, there’s no denying how great Charlotte Flair’s legacy is, but I don’t need to be reminded every single week that she’s a 14-time Women’s World Champion,” Ripley said. “Charlotte’s legacy is unmatched, but her legacy will not define my destiny. I must beat Charlotte Flair. I must prove that I’m the best. I must become the biggest star here in this industry and I need Charlotte’s title to do so.

“It comes down to Charlotte’s legacy against my destiny. Charlotte can’t stop me from becoming the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania.”

Can Ripley overcome the odds and take down one of the most prolific champions in WWE history? Or will Flair’s sheer experience as a champion, with 14 world title reigns to go with two more in NXT and a tag team run with Asuka, prove too much for Ripley to overcome in her first true taste of a WrestleMania main event? Fans will find out soon enough.