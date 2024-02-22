The WWE's upcoming Rivals and Biography series are coming to Frndly TV.

New WWE programming is coming to Frndly TV soon.

The fourth seasons of Rivals and Biography are both coming to the streaming service in February. Both seasons premiere on February 25.

WWE Rivals is hosted by actor Freddie Prinze Jr., who will bring viewers “captivating roundtable discussions.”Biography will feature the likes of Randy Orton, Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon), Diamond Dallas Page, British Bulldog, and Roman Reigns, amongst more. The Biography series gives a behind-the-scenes look at some of the company's biggest icons.

Frndly TV is a streaming television service. It features over 40 live television networks and includes the likes of the Hallmark Channel, A&E, Lifetime, and the History Channel. They have three subscription plans available, the basic plan for $6.99/month, the classic plan for $7.99/month, and the premium plan for $9.99/month.

WWE and streaming

This isn't the WWE's first venture into streaming. They recently struck a blockbuster deal with Netflix that will bring their flagship program, Monday Night Raw, to the streaming service next year.

Their monthly Premium Live Events (PLEs) also stream on Peacock in the United States. Coming up, the Elimination Chamber PLE is streaming on Peacock on February 24. The two-night WrestleMania 40 will stream on the streaming service on April 6 and 7.

WWE is currently on their road to WrestleMania. It is the biggest time of the year for the company as storylines are about to reach their crescendos. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even made his return to the company recently, aligning himself with Roman Reigns in the process.