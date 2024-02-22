Dwayne "The Ghost" Johnson?

Despite being the featured performer of the last few weeks within the WWE Universe, dominating headlines and television time whenever he showed up, The Rock will not be heading to the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, leaving the show with just four matches and no presence from The Bloodline.

… or will he?

Speaking with WWE's social media team after his big promo on SmackDown, The Rock encouraged fans to watch the show anyway, as his spirit will be down in West Australia to keep tabs on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins and may just have to work some of his “The Great One” magic if the couple start talking trash on The Grayson Waller Effect.

“I know everybody wants to know what’s happening down in Perth, Australia. It’s gonna be this weekend, right? Is that right? Yeah, The Rock knows when it’s happening. You wanna know why? Because they kept asking The Rock, ‘Rock, will you go down to Perth? Could you come down to Perth, Australia?’ Listen, The Rock can’t be there in Perth. The Rock wishes he could be there in Perth. He’s gonna be there in spirit, and that’s all that matters. The People’s Champ’s spirit is gonna be in Perth,” The Rock told fans on social media.

“But here’s who else is gonna be in Perth: Grayson Walker is doing the Waller Effect. It’s that show, it’s a big show. It’s a big show here in the States, and it’s an even bigger show down there in Australia. You know why? You know why, Dumbo? Because Australia is his country. It’s his home country. The people are gonna go crazy for him. But here’s what’s happening. Here’s the bullsh*t that’s happening now down in Australia. Cody Rhodes and his little girlfriend Seth Rollins are gonna go on the Waller Effect. Here’s the thing, I need you and you, and this goof holding the camera, and this one holding the microphone over here, I need all of you guys to make sure that Perth knows there’s some bulls**t happening. And if those guys, those guys meaning Cody and his little girlfriend Seth, if they start talking trash, let The Rock know.

“Tell The Rock, because here’s what’s going to happen. The Rock is going to slap the p*ss out of both of them, just like that. As a matter of fact, if they talk trash, The Rock will fly down there to Perth before the interview is over, and he’ll do it. Don’t wonder why The Rock can make it that quick. The Rock makes magic happen. Do you understand? All right. That’s all The Rock has to say about Perth. Perth, Australia, get ready because the WWE is coming. Let The Rock know if those two jabronis talk trash. If ya smelllllll what The Rock is cooking.”

Oh snap! Ignoring the weird insult about The Rock calling Rollins Rhodes' girlfriend, a line he thought so nice that he said it twice, the idea of the “Brahma Bull” making his presence known in Perth, likely via a Titantron cameo, adds a whole new element of drama to the already exciting show. Good on you, Rocky.

Make sure you let @TheRock know if anybody starts talking trash this Saturday at #WWEChamber: Perth 👀 pic.twitter.com/AIjGrguXBo — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2024

Triple H reminds fans of the importance of the Elimination Chamber.

Speaking of WWE Executives looking to encourage fans to tune into the Elimination Chamber, Paul “Triple H” Levesque decided to cut a promo of his own to remind fans of the importance of the “Road to WrestleMania,” noting that you never quite know what's going to happen on the final PLE before the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

“WWE Universe Australia, it is that time, it is that time of year. It is the ‘Road to WrestleMania,' and this year, the road drives directly through Perth, Australia,” Triple H told fans via Fightful. “We are just days away from a night that will be filled with moments that will leave the world talking. Elimination Chamber: Perth happens live this Saturday from Optus Stadium. The Chamber matches are set. The implications for the road to WrestleMania will be monumental. There’s no greater time of the year than right now, the ‘Road to WrestleMania.' I cannot tell you how excited we are all to get to Perth. When we get there, there will be just one question to ask. Are you ready?”

Whoa, was Levesque hinting at the ghost of The Rock making his way down to Perth? Or was this simply a businessman doing business things to help bolster his company's bottom dollar? Either way, as “The Game” noted, when it comes to WrestleMania, the Elimination Chamber really is that final turn before the straightaway to the finish line.