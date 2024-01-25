An NXT "Bad Boy?"

After watching AEW sign up dozens of released WWE Superstars over the past few years, the fine folks over at The Fed are slowly starting to return the favor, with former champions like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Jade Cargill all earning main roster contracts right out of the gates and other performers like Lexis King, Wren Sinclair, Gigi Dolin, and Blair Davenport beginning their respective runs in NXT.

Could an AEW Original, in this case, Joey Janela, join his former peers in The Fed? Well, as surprising as it may sound, the “Bad Boy” is actually open to the move, as it's apparently been a dream of his since he was a kid.

“Yeah, there’s a lot of things I want to do. I’m 34 now, so we still have a little bit. There’s still goals. I have New Japan as a goal, I have Tokyo Dome as a goal. Who knows? For 18 years in the business right now, I’m in pretty good condition. I could always be in better condition, which, it comes in cycles. But hey, if WWE wants to give me a chance, I’m sure we can make that happen. I’m a lot smarter now than I was a few years ago, and I’m a lot more mature, so we can definitely do something there, I believe, with their creative and my creative. We could mesh the minds together and see what happens. It could be a complete disaster. Who knows? But that’s always been the goal, that’s always been the dream,” Joey Janela told MuscleManMalcolm via Fightful.

“When I was a kid, there was no AEW, so that was something that just fell in my lap, and I appreciate Tony for taking care of me during COVID, taking care of me during my knee injury, and signing me to that deal. But that was never the goal, that was never the dream. WWE was always the dream, besides New Japan and Tokyo Dome and whatnot, all the death match stuff I’ve done, I’ve accomplished basically every single one of my goals, besides WWE, besides a New Japan run. So who knows what’s gonna happen in the next couple years. But I like the independent wrestling scene too much, and I’ll be sad to step away if that opportunity does come.”

Where would Janela fit into WWE in 2024? Would the 34-year-old go to NXT, where he'd have to learn how WWE does business and likely have his character changed considerably? Or does his schtick, history, and controversial persona simply make his addition to the promotion a non-starter, even if he's friends with Evolve founder Gabe Sapolsky? Fans will have to see what happens, but considering there aren't any actual rumors surrounding interest from WWE, nothing seems to be happening any time soon.

Joey Janela reflects on how his persona affects his WWE prospects.

So why, you may ask, would Joey Janela's ability to land in WWE be hindered? Well, part of it has to do with his reputation, as the “Bad Boy” explained in an interview with Fightful.

“I felt it went awesome. It went awesome besides me needing 12 staples afterwards. That’s been the story of my life, all year. I’m all scarred up now. I feel like anything with my name on it gets lost anyway. I don’t know why that is. I guess it’s because the hate for me on the internet,” Joey Janela told Fightful via EWrestling News.

“A lot of people forget how good of a year I’m having, having some of the best Indie matches in the world. I’m wrestling a heavier schedule than any wrestler in the world, that’s including WWE, AEW. I’m traveling three or four times a week. I think it’s just my name. There was a storyline a couple years ago, give me my roses now while I’m alive. I don’t think it’ll happen. I don’t mind anymore, I’m used to it. The match with Kota Ibushi was one of the top matches of the year. I don’t know what he’s done in AEW, I haven’t seen any of that. It was a very cool moment to do that match.”

Fortunately or not, Janela's name has made him a lightning rod for controversy, which helps to keep his name in the headlines and fans tuning in to see what he's up to in GCW or another indie fed, but it may also limit his ceiling outside of the wild, wild west of independent wrestling. As Janela noted himself, hopefully, he'll get his roses while he's still an active wrestler, but frankly, it's nice to know that he's not holding his breath while he waits to see it happen.