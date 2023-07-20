The formation of a new wrestling faction always comes with its fair share of challenges. Bringing together multiple wrestlers to form a new group often means they've struggled individually to connect with the audience. Initially, The Judgment Day faced such difficulties, and later, they had to overcome them. Despite this, they are now being considered as potential successors to one of wrestling's greatest stories in over a decade.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik, Damien Priest, and even the veteran Finn Balor were all struggling to find their footing. Whether they hadn't been given the right opportunities or failed to connect with the fans, they were far from achieving success. Ripley and Priest had experienced some success at the NXT level but were struggling on the main roster. Balor, once a prominent figure on the main roster, found himself back in the minor leagues, utilized to elevate upcoming talents or boost ratings for NXT. Dominik, unfortunately, was often viewed solely as Rey Mysterio's son, unable to break free from such a looming shadow.

To begin with, The Judgment Day were a ragtag group of incredibly talented individuals that were either overlooked and, or underestimated by many. In the wrestling business, new ventures are often met with skepticism and deemed unworthy until they manage to win over the audience. The fickleness of the fans is a part of this industry; they can dislike something until suddenly it becomes the best thing they've ever seen.

Yet, The Judgment Day has defied all odds and has become one of the highlights of WWE television, particularly on Raw. On the other hand, SmackDown on Friday nights boasts The Bloodline, which is widely regarded as one of WWE's best storylines ever.

The Judgment Day isn't the The Bloodlines' successor

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, has garnered immense praise for its engaging and dramatic storytelling. Its success is a testament to the power of well-crafted narratives in captivating the audience week after week. As SummerSlam approaches, The Bloodline's story may reach its climax with Jey Uso challenging Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship—a fitting conclusion that potentially brings the storyline full circle.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The transition beyond The Bloodline's storyline poses a challenge as fans have grown accustomed to these characters playing pivotal roles for the last three years. The pending absence of these seeing these individuals and a collective unit will undoubtedly leave a void that WWE seeks to fill with a worthy successor.

Given the success of The Bloodline, it's only natural that WWE aiming to recreate that magic with The Judgment Day, as reported by WKRD Wrestling. However, it is essential to acknowledge that The Judgment Day is a distinct group with its own journey and challenges, that shouldn't once again be overlooked or overshadowed with comparisons.

The Bloodline members had already achieved individual successes before forming the faction, which culminated in their collective rise to new heights. In contrast, The Judgment Day initially lacked recognition outside of its creator, Edge, who was swiftly removed from the group after just two months. Despite doubts, the faction found its footing and quickly evolved into one of the most compelling parts of Raw.

While The Judgment Day may not be the direct successor to The Bloodline, it has emerged as a product of WWE's new creative direction under Triple H. Each faction has its unique place in WWE history, with The Bloodline successfully rekindling the passion of old fans while attracting newcomers, while The Judgment Day is more of the byproduct of this new era.

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline are two distinct factions that should not be compared directly, nor should The Judgment Day be seen as the successor to The Bloodline. Each faction has its merits and unique narratives to offer. The Bloodline's organic rise to success was unparalleled, as it didn't strive to be succeeded or replicated by another group. The notion of The Judgment Day being its successor implies a direct connection or influence from The Bloodline, which is not the case. The Judgment Day stands on its own, completely unique and separate from The Bloodline, with its own identity and story to tell.