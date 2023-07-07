If there's anyone who knows a thing or two about creating drama, it's Michael Cole.

The longest-tenured commentator in WWE by a country mile, Cole has been instrumental in calling some of the most important matches in the promotion's history, with his ability to give words to the drama occurring in the ring becoming an instrumental element in making The Bloodline the greatest show in all of sports entertainment and the sort of elevated storytelling that made Sami Zayn compare their angle to The Sopranos.

And like The Sopranos, Cole believes WWE deserves to earn an Emmy for their efforts, as he noted to his best friend Pat McAfee in a special appearance on the ex-Indianapolis Colts punter's eponymous show.

“When you have a story like The Bloodline, which for three years, should be nominated for an Emmy award,” Michael Cole said via Fightful. “Roman Reigns should be your best actor. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, all these guys should be nominated.”

When McAfee noted that the group should be eligible for the “Best Team” award at the ESPYs, Cole took it a step forward, doubling down on his belief that an Emmy would really be more appropriate.

“You can make an argument that we could win an ESPY or we could win an Emmy award,” Cole noted. “What our guys do is so unique to our world. Not only are they tremendous athletes, and in my estimation, the best athletes on the planet because they can do things that so many others can't, but on top of that, they are actors. If you watch what Roman Reigns and company did in that tag match in London, it was cinema, it really was. These guys are tremendous athletes that put their bodies on the line every week, but they're putting together an unbelievable story.”

Is Cole correct? Should WWE submit Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline for best actor Emmys or is WWE's product simply too unique to match up against the likes of Succession or Beef? Let's just say Cole has some serious feelings on the matter.

Michael Cole is flabbergasted that WWE hasn't won an Emmy yet.

Digging further into his criticisms of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences voting committee for their lack of recognition for what WWE does weekly, Michael Cole explained why, after producing a minimum of three shows a week plus Premium Live Events and documentaries, the production team deserves far more recognition.

“How WWE has not won an Emmy award for, forget 52 weeks a year of Raw and SmackDown and NXT, scripted television, no repeats. Forget the unbelievable award-winning documentaries that our team does each week. A guy like Chris Chambers, who has been doing this for over 30 years and putting together some of the greatest documentaries this business has ever seen and the television business has ever seen,” Cole said.

“Let's talk about never winning an Emmy award for WrestleMania. That event is absolutely incredible. Being able to put on a premium live event like we do, now over two days a weekend, cannot be matched or duplicated by anyone in the television business; it just can't. When you look at the amount of production that goes into that. The work that our executive producer Kevin Dunn does, directors like Marty Miller do, our camera guys, our backstage production people, pyrotechnics, studio people who put together incredible packages, and on top of that, the best athletes on the entire planet, and we haven't won an Emmy award yet? That's a crime. That's why I don't give a damn about any of these awards. They don't matter because they're not being given to people who deserve it or have earned it.”

Is WrestleMania even eligible for an Emmy? Debatable; technically, sports are eligible for 47 different “Sports Emmys,” but wrestling isn't a traditional sport because it's scripted in advance, but it also isn't a traditional scripted series, as it's shot live and can have massive variance from the plan due to the human element in the ring. Maybe Paul “Triple H” Levesque will hold up an Emmy in the future, but even if he doesn't, it clearly isn't keeping millions of fans from tuning in each week, as WWE is arguably turning in some of the best storytelling in the promotion's history at the moment and as Reigns prepares for “Tribal Court,” it's likely only going to get better with each of the four preceding weeks ahead of SummerSlam.