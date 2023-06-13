Want more details about the upcoming games announced during the last showcase? Here's everything discussed during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023. This includes in-depth discussions of the previously announced games, as well as even more new game announcements.

As the name implies, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended is a continuation of the showcase held back on June 11, 2023. This follow-up gave more information about quite a few of the games featured in the original one. Not only that but there were also additional games that didn't get announcements during the first showcase. If you don't have the time to watch the two-hour stream, you can read about everything that was discussed during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023 here.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

First up on the list is a deeper dive into the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty. The overview shows off the Black Market, one of the areas in Dogtown. This Black Market contains various new player mods. These mods, which they called radical in the gameplay preview, are leagues above what the player normally has access to. This includes mods that let the player air dash, a mod that lets the player change their appearance to get away from the police, and more. There are also a variety of more offensive mods that the player can buy, likely including the flamethrower arms in the overview.

Additionally, they introduced Colonel Kurt Hansen, the leader of the Barghest Faction and Dogtown. This ex-military person controls Dogtown with a strict sense of rules that, should people break, will lead to dire consequences. After showing off the in-game appearance of the Expansion, they then interview Keanu Reeves. Reeves, who plays Johnny Silverhand in the game, explained the general feel of the expansion, as well as how it all fits into the game.

High on Knife

High on Knife is an upcoming DLC for the first-person shooter game High on Life. The trailer doesn't really give a lot of details. However, judging from the general feel of the trailer, this seems to be a horror DLC for the game.

The Lampighters League

The Lamplighters League is a game coming out on October 3, 2023. It will be available on the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X|S. It appears to be a tactical role-playing game with a mix of real-time action adventure. Players take control of a group of characters with a variety of skills, ranging from shield bashes to bombs, and more. Each mission has players switching from turn-based to real-time, which should help in the missions if done correctly.

Avowed

Carrie Patel, the Game Director for Avowed, gave a more in-depth explanation of what the game entails. They started off by saying that the game happens in the world of Eora. Eora, for those who don't know, is also the world for two of their previous games: Pillars of Eternity and its sequel, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire. They then assured that, although the game happens in the same world, players don't have to play the previous games to enjoy Avowed. However, they said that those who did play the game will recognize various callbacks, returning characters, and easter eggs.

They also spent some time talking about the gameplay. The previous two games were both top-down games. As such Avowed's first-person perspective is an entirely different genre. They talked about how they made sure that players could feel the impact of their weapons, something you couldn't really do in a top-down game. They also talked about the game's scale, with Patel saying that it was at least as big as Knights of the Old Republic 2 or The Outer Worlds. She also mentioned that the game's map comprised a series of interconnected zones.

Avowed comes out in 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

The First Descendant

The First Descendant is a third-person looter shooter. It has a release window of 2023 and is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as PC. This is a free-to-play shooter and can be played either solo or in co-op. The game has crossplay, so players from different platforms will be able to play the game together. This is important, as the game has four-player co-op boss battles, making cooperation an important part of the game.

There are a variety of characters, or Descendants, for the player to choose from. Each Descendant has their own loadout and playstyle, so players must find the Descendant that matches their playstyle. Players can also customize their Descendant via the game's various cosmetics, which are on the way.

Additionally, as a response to previous tests, the developers of The FIrst Descendant will be updating its grappling hook system, allowing for rotation, acceleration, and deceleration. This lets the player have better control while swinging around. There will also be various other improvements coming to the game.

A Crossplay Beta Test for the game will happen on August 22-28, 2023.

Towerborne

As mentioned during the original showcase, Towerborne is a fast-paced action role-playing game meant for co-operative play. Players take control of their own character, which they can build and customize themselves. This includes their equipment, skills, and more. Using their characters, players form parties to explore the overworld in search of materials, supplies, and more. They then bring these materials back to the Belfry, their base of operations.

The developers mentioned that they will be constantly releasing new content for the game to keep players coming back. This includes new areas, biomes, bosses, and more.

The game comes out in 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

Fallout 76

In addition to the Atlantic City trailer they revealed during the original Xbox Games Showcase 2023, the Extended showcase focused on the upcoming update to the game: Once in a Blue Moon. This update, which launches on June 20, 2023, brings a lot of new content to the game. This includes new Cryptdids, two public events, and more. The vents come in the form of wave defense, with players protecting the Blue Ridge Caravan Company from the cryptids attempting to take it down.

Additionally, the game will be entering Season 13, which brings with it a new Scoreboard: Shoot for the Stars. Players will be able to unlock a lot of items from the Scoreboard.

As announced before, the Atlantic City Expansion for Fallout 76 comes out in 2024.

Hi-Fi Rush

The Arcade Challenge update is coming to Hi-Fi Rush on July 5, 2023. This update adds a lot of post-game content, playable once players finish the game. It introduces two new modes: BPM Rush and Power Up! Tower Up! BPM Rush, as the name implies, has players going above the usual 130BMP of the game, and reaching up to 200 BPM. This makes the game go at a faster pace than normal. There are multiple difficulties to this mode.

The Power Up! Tower Up! mode, on the other hand, is a twist to the game's current Rhythm Tower mode. When playing this mode, Chai loses all of his upgrades and powers. He must then climb the tower, regaining his strength as he goes along. This is very similar to how roguelike/lite games play. Of course, players don't just do this for free. They will be able to get rewards when playing these game modes.

They also teased something about Hi-Rush in a different time period.

Elder Scrolls Online

They talked about Necrom, which is part of the Elder Scrolls Online adventure Shadow Over Morrowind. Necrom which comes out on June 20, 2023, has players exploring more of the land of Morrowind. This includes the new city of Necrom, as well as various other locations. They talked about how the team worked really hard to make sure that the landscape of Morrowind is very much similar to the original Morrowind.

Additionally, they talked about how they worked on the Arcanist class. They mentioned that they did their best to make sure that the class didn't feel like any of the classes that were already available in the game.

Phasmophobia

Phasmaphobia, which was originally a PC game, is now coming to consoles. This update brings the following to the console version:

Cross Platform play

Free content updates

Unique Ghost personalities

Seasonal events

A rewarding progression system

Collectibles and Trophies

Customizable Difficulty

Hand Crafted Weekly Challenges

Customization

Optional Objectives

Equipment Loadouts

More

Players will notice that some of these are already in the PC version of the game. This update will make sure that the game has everything it needs once it arrives on consoles.

Exoprimal

The feature for Exoprimal once again brought up the game's second open-beta test, which starts on June 15, 2023, at 5:00 PM PDT and will end on June 17, 2023, at 4:59 PM PDT. They then talked about the Savage Gauntlet, which is a weekly PvE mission available to players. Players must do these missions fast, as they will be competing against other players in terms of time. Each mission will have multiple objectives, so players are expected to do all of them quickly. They mentioned that this mode is for Veteran players, as it would need upgraded Exosuits, as well as experience.

Speaking of Exosuits, they talked more about the Exosuit Variants they mentioned during the Capcom Showcase 2023. Exosuit Variants are the same Exosuit, just with weapons and skills. Here is a list of the Variant Exosuits mentioned in the showcase:

Deadeye Alpha: Burst Fire weapon that has both a Shotgun feature and a five-round burst fire mode

Zephyr Alpha: Energy Chakrams

Barrage Alpha: Rocket Hop

Vigilant Alpha: Marksman

Roadblock Alpha: Forest Shield

Murasame Alpha: Frost Glaive

Krieger Alpha: Charge Shotgun

Witchdoctor Alpha: Duality Beam

Skywave Alpha: Thunderclap

Nimbus Alpha: Double Barrel

These suits will be available in a title update after launch. Players should also expect there to be seasonal updates to the game.

The game comes out on July 14, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.

Developer Acceleration Program

The Developer Acceleration Program, or DAP, is a program designed to help up-and-coming developers in making their first games. As this includes promoting the game, they gave a list of some games that benefited from the DAP

Drag Her! Fighting Chance Games

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical Summerfall Studios

Sonzai 2 Odd Diodes

Slime Heroes Pancake Games

Naiad HiWarp

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To Soft Not Weak

Botany Manor Baloon Studios

Despelote Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena

Island of Winds Parity Games

Psychroma Rocket Adrift

El Paso, Elsewhere Strange Scaffold



Microsoft Flight Simulator

Bringing up their upcoming collab with Dune that was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, the showcase featured just what the collab entailed. For starters, players will be able to fly Dune's iconic Ornithopter. Additionally, they explained the capabilities of the Ornithopter. For example, players could abruptly dive by turning off the aircraft's wings. The player could also do very tight turns thanks to the aircraft's unique flight mechanics.

They also showed off the map the player can fly the Ornithopter, which was taken straight from the movie. The map has various familiar landscapes from the film that players will be able to see.

Go Mecha Ball

Go Mecha Ball is a game coming out in 2024. It will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox. From the trailer, it appears to be a top-down roguelike/lite-style game, which has players controlling a mecha that can turn into a ball. This seems to be one of the game's key features, as the ball form allows players to quickly

Lies of P

Lies of P, whose release date got revealed during the Summer Games Fest 2023, also received a deep-dive during the Xbox Games Extended Showcase 2023. The deep dive focused a lot on the gameplay mechanics of the game. For starters, it mentioned the player's ability to make choices that can alter the game. The example they gave was in an early part of the game, which has the player deciding if they should answer a question truthfully or not. This is going to be a central part of the game's story.

They then talked about the game's weapon system, which is somewhat unique. Players create a custom weapon by equipping a Blade and a Handle. This changes the player's damage, as well as their attack patterns. Additionally, the Blade and Handle both have Fable Arts installed in them, which the player can use. The player can also use their Legion Arm in a variety of ways during combat. This includes a grappling hook, a shield bash, and more.

They then talked about Specters, beings the player can summon to help out in boss battles. They didn't mention, however, if these Specters were other players, or just AI controlled ones. Afterward, they brought up the P-Organ, an upgrade skill tree separate from the player's stats. There, players can use Quartz to unlock nodes on the tree.

The game comes out on September 19, 2023. A demo for the game is now available.

Hellblade 2

During the Hellblade Deep Dive, they focused on how the team was able to capture the movements and emotions of its actors. This is something the development studio is working hard on, as the performance is a key component for this game's sucess. Instead of watching the Deep Dive on the Xbox Extended Showcase, players can head on over to the Ninja Theory YouTube channel for the fuill Development Diary.

Lightyear Frontier

Lightyear Frontier is a game coming out in Early 2024. It is a co-op open-world sandbox game. As with other games in the genre, players must gather resources to build their settlement. The player can either do this by hand, or by using the game's mechs. These mechs are able to quickly take down trees, metals, stones, and more.

Indie Games Coming to Game Pass

A total of ten new indie games will be making their way to the Xbox Game Pass:

Another Crab's Treasure

Little Kitty Big City

Techtonica

Sea of Stars

Harold Halibut

Galacticare

Neon White

Mineko's Night Market

The Book Walker

The Wandering Village

Players can look forward to these games.

33 Immortals

33 Immortals is the last game to be featured during the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023. Phil Spencer presented the in-depth view of 33 Immortals alongside two of its development team. They showed off the game's 33-player co-op gameplay, revealing quite a few of the game's core mechanics. For starters, 33 Immortals is a co=op action roguelike. That means players who die will have their character reset. There are three areas to the game: Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso. Players have to go through each area to finish the game.

The players are scattered all over the map at the start of each run. From there, players must look for Torture Chambers. Once there, a certain number of players must go in to clear it. This repeats until the players have cleared enough to fight the huge boss. Ahilw accomplishing their tasks, there will also be random events calle the Wrath of God. These events will cause a lot of damage if the player gets caught in the Wrath of God. Of coursem other than the Torture Chamber and its elite enemies, the players will also have to face off against a huge boss.

The game comes out in 2024.

That's all the information we got from the Xbox Games Showcase Extended 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.