Missed the recent livestream? Don't worry. Here are all of the games that were revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2023.

The official livestream, which aired on June 8, 2023, at 12:00 PM PDT revealed quite a few games. Some of these were teased, such as Mortal Kombat 1 and Fortnite Wilds. However, the others came as a surprise. As such, you may be worried that you missed out on quite a bit if you weren't able to watch. Put those worries to ease, as we will be summarizing all of the games that were revealed in the Summer Game Fest 2023.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Ubisoft unveiled the latest entry to the well-loved Prince of Persia series. The latest game, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, will come out on January 18, 2024. It will be available on PC Via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Amazon Luna.

The game brings the game back to its roots as a side-scrolling platformer with hack-and-slash mechanics. However, it does appear to have more than that. Players should look forward to more details in the future.

Mortal Kombat 1

The Mortal Kombat 1 feature showed off the game's roster, which includes fan favorites such as Kenshi, Kitana, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Johnny Cage, and more. They also showed off the game's Kameo Fighters, which is the game's support mechanic. Rather than a tag team, players can call in other Mortal Kombat characters to help out. Interestingly, these Kameo Fighters are based on the character's appearances from the very first Mortal Kombat game.

In terms of story, this is a continuation of Mortal Kombat 11 after Liu Kang becomes Fire God Liu Kang. He uses his powers to create a whole new Universe, in which this game takes place.

If you want to watch the trailer, you will sadly have to head over to the Mortal Kombat YouTube Channel.

Path of Exile 2

The Ngamakanui teaser trailer for Path of Exile 2 shows off the gameplay of the upcoming game. The teaser focuses on a single character, who appears to be a Witch or Mage. They show off their lightning and ice powers throughout the video. The teaser ends with a date: July 28, 2023, when players will be able to find out more about the game. It also has a link to the game's official website, which contains a countdown for the aforementioned date.

Street Fighter 6 X Exoprimal

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the recently released Street Fighter 6 will be having a collaboration with Exoprimal. From the looks of the trailer, it appears that Exoprimal will be getting a limited-edition skin inspired by Ryu and Guile. Players will be able to use these skins in their fight against dinosaurs, even letting players use Ryu's famous Hadouken. We don't know yet what Street Fighter 6 will receive in this collab.

They also announced Exoprimal's release date, which is on July 14, 2023.

Dead By Daylight

Although we already covered it before, they once again announced that Nicolas Cage will be in Dead by Daylight. This time, we got confirmation that he will be a Survivor. Judging from the gameplay teaser, it appears that he will be a more aggressive survivor, actively going against the game's killer.

He will be arriving at the game on July 25, 2023.

Witchfire

Witchfire is a first-person shooter with an emphasis on magic. Players use a variety of firearms and crossbows, both magical and non-magical, as well as actual magic powers. The enemies of the game appear to be witches, as well as the monsters they summon.

The game will come out on September 20, 2023

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

Originally featured in the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase, Crossfire: Sierra Squad is a VR-only co-op first-person shooter. The trailer showed off the game's gunplay, as well as the various weapons the player has access to. Originally, the only information we had about its release date was that it was coming out in the Summer of 2023. This trailer, however, narrowed the release date down to August of 2023.

Remnant 2

Remnant is a sequel to Remnant: From the Ashes. Much like its predecessor, this game is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world. The trailer showed off the various guns the player can use, as well as the various enemies they have to fight against. The game will come out on July 25, 2023.

Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars sees a return to the franchise's sidescrolling roots. Players find themselves playing as Sonic or one of his many friends as they roll their way to each course's end. Although the game will primarily follow the gameplay of older Sonic games, it will still have something new to bring to the table.

The game comes out in the Fall of 2023. It will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam

Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail makes its way to PlayStation 5 after being teased since launch. However, players will have to wait until Q4 of 2023 to get the game on PlayStation. That means the player will miss at least three or four versions if they plan to start playing once the PlayStation version comes out.

In other news, the trailer they released teases Yukong, an upcoming character in this Version, as well as Luka.

Lies of P

We finally have an official release date for the upcoming Souls-like game Lies of P, as well as a brand-new trailer. The game will come out on September 19, 2023. Additionally, a demo for the game is now available. Players can get a copy of the demo on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

Sand Land

Based on the manga of the same name, Sand Land will be getting a video game adaptation. The manga series, written and drawn by Dragon Ball artist Akira Toriyama, will be arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC. There is currently no release date available.

Throne and Liberty

Throne and Liberty is an upcoming MMORPG made in collaboration between Amazon and NCSoft. The game's main gameplay feature seems to be the ability to transform into various animals as a means of movement and combat. Players can sign up for the Tech Test on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Warhaven

Warhaven will be coming out on Fall of 2023, with a playable period during the Steam Next Fest happening this month.

Party Animals

The release date for Party Animals was finally announced during the Summer Game Fest. Party Animals is officially coming out on September 20, 2023

Dying Light

A new season will be coming to Dying Light soon, with more events, rewards, and more.

Crash Team Rumble

An official gameplay launch trailer for the upcoming multiplayer game Crash Team Rumble came out. Not only that but the game's release date was also revealed. The game comes out on June 20, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

Alan Wake 2

A gameplay reveal for Alan Wake 2 was shown, displaying the two sides of the game. Players switch between Saga Anderson and Alan Wake. In the game, Alan tries to escape from the nightmare world he is trapped in, while Saga tries to fight back against the stories of Alan Wake as they come to life. The game comes out on October 17, 2023

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2

The second trailer for Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 shows off the game's co-op campaign, allowing up to three players to team up and fight back against the Tyranid horde. The game comes out in Winter 2023.

Yes, Your Grace: Snowfall

This sequel to the hit game Yes, Your Grace is coming in 2024. It features the first game's characters as they fight back against fire and snow.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando is a co-op first-person shooter that has players fighting against hordes of undead. The game comes out in 2024.

Baldur's Gate 3

The trailer shows off Jason Isaacs as he joins the game's cast as Lord Enver Gortash. Baldur's Gate 3 comes out on August 31, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PC, Mac, and Nvidia GeForce NOW.

Spider-Man 2

Originally revealed in the PlayStation Showcase back in May, Spider-Man 2's release date was revealed during the Summer Games Fest 2023. Players can look forward to when the game launches on October 20, 2023.

Palworld

Palworld, an open-world survival sandbox game with Pokemon-like mechanics, will enter early access in January 2024. You can learn more about the game if you are interested.

Black Desert Online

Black Desert introduces a new expansion, Land of the Morning Light, which comes out on June 14, 2023.

Lord of the Rings Return to Moria

Play as the dwarves of Middle Earth to reclaim what's rightfully yours. Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria comes out in the Fall of 2023.

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis

This mobile game, described as a new way to experience the story of Final Fantasy 7, will be entering closed beta soon. Signups for the beta begin now and will end on June 28, 2023.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

The latest entry to the Like a Dragon Gaiden series, The Man Who Erased His Name, comes out on November 9, 2023/

Under the Waves

This narrative-driven underwater adventure game comes out on August 29, 2023.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Season 4 is coming to Modern Warfare 2, bringing with it a new map for Warzone, new weapons, a new operator, and more. This comes out next week.

Fae Farm

Fae Farm, the next comfy farming game, comes out on September 8, 2023, for both the Nintendo Switch and PC.

Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap will be getting a new competitive tournament mode on June 13, 2023, as revealed by development chief Ben Brode.

King Arthur Legends Rise

This mobile action role-playing game is now open for pre-registration.

Wayfinder

Wayfinder will be entering Early Access this summer on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Stellaris Nexus

This multiplayer space combat game is now available for wishlisting on Steam.

Space Trash Scavenger

This space scavenging and construction game is now available for wishlisting on Steam

Star Trek Infinite

This teaser trailer revealed the date for when more details about the game will come out. Interested players should look forward to Picard Day, or June 16, 2023, for more details about the game.

Lysfanga The Time Shift Warrior

This isometric hack-and-slash role-playing game makes its way to PC this year, featuring unique mechanics such as clones of the player character.

Immortals of Aveum

Another game announced during the PlayStation showcase, this magic-based first-person shooter will be making its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on July 20, 2023.

Fortnite

The new Fortnite Season, Wilds, makes its way to Fortnite on June 9, 2023, and will feature various new skins. This includes Optimus Prime.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

This is the final game revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2023. The continuation to the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, now has an official release window. Players will be able to play the game in Early 2024. In a very bizarre move, the game will have 2 discs, much like the video games of old.

That's it for all of the games revealed during the recently concluded Summer Game Fest 2023 Livestream. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.