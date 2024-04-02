The New York Yankees are in the desert to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Wednesday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
Both teams have great pitchers on the mound as Carlos Rodon takes the ball for the Yankees while Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Diamondbacks Odds
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline: -116
Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-172)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
Time: 3:40 PM ET/12:40 PM PT
TV: YES Network, MLB
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
Carlos Rodon pitched really well against the Astros, and he needed to. He was having a rough couple of years, so Rodon pitching well in his first start this season was a great sign of things to come. He threw just 4.1 innings, but he allowed just one run and struck out four. If Rodon can carry his momentum into this game, they will be able to win this game on the road.
The Yankees are off to a great start at the plate. Heading into Tuesday's game, the Yankees are hitting .267 with five home runs and nine doubles. Led by Juan Soto, the Yankees are definitely hitting the ball better than last season, although it is a much smaller sample size. Nonetheless, if the Yankees can have a good offensive game, they will cover the spread.
Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Diamondbacks have been one of the best offensive teams in the MLB this season (heading into Tuesday's game). They finished 2023 one of the top teams, as well, so this should not come as a surprise. In 2024, the Diamondbacks are batting .297 with 16 extra-base hits. They are also fourth in OPS, and they have drawn the fifth-most walks in the MLB. Their lineup is full of tough outs, and they should be able to give Rodon fits.
Arizona has crushed left-handed pitching this season. They will be facing a lefty Wednesday afternoon. The Diamondbacks are 17/47 against lefties this season, including three home runs and four doubles. They have also struck out just seven times and walked six. They are a lineup built to crush left-handed pitching, and that could show in this game. If they continue to hit as they have been, the Diamondbacks will win this game.
Final Yankees-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
This should be a good game. Both teams have great pitchers on the mound, so it will come down to which lineup scores last, in my opinion. I did not even talk about Merrill Kelly, but he is much better than he gets credit for. He dominated the Rockies in his first start, and should continue that into this game.
With that said, I like the Diamondbacks to win this game straight up. I think Rodon is very good, but I still need him to prove he is back for another start or two. With Merrill on the mound and the way the Diamondbacks can hit the ball, it is very hard to bet against them. I feel confident taking the Diamondbacks to win this game at home.
Final Yankees-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-102)