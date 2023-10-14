Colin Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, but his decision to kneel for the National Anthem is still one of the most polarizing discussions in all of sports. Kaepernick, who is still looking to find his way back to football, may have inadvertently gotten himself kicked out of the NFL, and another guy in former New York Yankees All-Star pitcher David Wells has spoken out against Kaepernick's decision to kneel for the anthem.

Wells played for nine different teams during his time in the MLB, but he is mostly remembered for his stint with the New York Yankees, which saw him one of his three All-Star berths and help them win the 1998 World Series. Wells said he doesn't have a problem with Kaepernick's beliefs, but he seemed to indicate that he didn't agree with him taking to national television to showcase those beliefs

“When Kaepernick took to the knee … it's a little disrespect to me. Your beliefs are your beliefs … I don't have any problem with that, but don't go out [on] national TV and take a knee for what that is because that doesn't prove anything in my mind.” – David Wells, Fox News

Wells certainly isn't the only person to take this stance against Kaepernick, but it is interesting to see how this debate has raged on years after Kaepernick's last snap in the NFL. Maybe his latest comeback attempt has brought this back on people's minds, but it looks like the former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback is going to face a bit more resistance than expected if he does end up making it back to the league.