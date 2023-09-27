Colin Kaepernick just wants a chance to prove himself, and even if he needs to join a team's practice squad to do that, he's ready to take it. That much is clear after Kap sent a letter to the New York Jets asking exactly that.

After Aaron Rodgers fell to injury, there have been plenty of talks about the Jets' quarterback situation. While Robert Saleh and the team have rallied behind Zach Wilson, the results with him under center have been less than ideal. New York has dropped to 1-2 on the season so far, losing their last two games where Wilson was the full-time starter.

With that said, the buzz around the team potentially looking at their other quarterback options has only amplified.

Kaepernick firmly believes he can help the Jets, and he detailed exactly how in a letter sent to the Jets last week. J. Cole released the said message on Tuesday with permission from the free agent QB. Kap emphasized that he wouldn't come in to take Wilson's QB1 job, but rather serve as a backup and make sure the youngster stays confident in every game.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 35-year-old signal-caller added that if the Jets give him the opportunity, he presents “a risk-free contingency plan” if the franchise needs a battle-tested QB that is ready to step up at a moment's notice.”

“In a perfect world for the Jets, Zach Wilson finds his stride and shows that he is able to lead this championship caliber team that you've put together to the Super Bowl. I believe a confident Zach Wilson has the tools to do this. However, in the event that this is not the case, I would love to offer you a risk-free contingency plan,” Kaepernick stated in his letter.

“I am sure of my ability to provide you with an elite QB option if, God forbid, QB1 goes down. However, I know that there may naturally be uncertainties from you and possibly from others about my playing abilities. This plan, I believe, allows me to be of great service to the team as a practice squad QB, while also giving you a low-commitment chance to assess my capabilities to help in any other capacity you may see fit.”

Kapernick added, “Worst case scenario, you see what I have to offer and you're not that impressed. Best case scenario, you realize you have a real weapon at your disposal in the event you ever need to use it. In either of these scenarios, I would be committed to getting your defense ready week in and week out, all season long, and I would wear that responsibility like a badge of honor.”

Here's Colin Kaepernick's full letter to the Jets, via Bleacher Report:

J. Cole has released Colin Kaepernick's letter to the Jets requesting to join their practice squad 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Kjn3af3u9G — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

It's unknown if the Jets have responded to Colin Kaepernick. Recently, however, the franchise signed Trevor Siemian to add some quarterback depth behind Zach Wilson.

Whether or not the Jets give Kaepernick a chance is really up to them, and it surely won't be a surprise if they decide to pass considering the lack of competitive football Kaepernick has played in the past six years. He last suited up in the NFL in 2016.

However, Kaepernick did share some really good points in his letter to the Jets. Bringing him to the practice squad is a low-risk move for the team, and there's really not that much pressure on them to play him.

For now, it's just a matter of wait and see if the Jets, or any team for that matter, will give Kaepernick that one shot he's been longing for.