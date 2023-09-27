Amid rumors of his potential NFL return, Colin Kaepernick garnered support from ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith for how he has been “blackballed” by the NFL.

Via ESPN's “First Take”:

“I believe [Colin Kaepernick] was blackballed. I think it’s a damn disgrace and a crime that he has been kept out of the NFL this long… But most people don’t sue their former employer then go back to work for them.” — Stephen A. Smith (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/SQMFLIReII — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I believe he was blackballed,” Smith said. “I think it's a damn disgrace and a crime that he has been kept out of the NFL this long…But most people don't sue their former employer then go back to work for them.”

Smith pointed out the NFL arranged a workout for Kaepernick in 2019, but the now 36-year-old moved it to a high school, which Smith believed was something that did Kaepernick in.

Kaepernick sent a letter to the New York Jets and has betting odds from Bovada on his potential return. Smith sees it as unlikely.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. That was also the same year he began kneeling and protesting the national anthem.

Colin Kaepernick completed 196-of-331 (59.2 percent) of his passes that season for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. He had nine fumbles that year, which was a career-worst.

Kaepernick notably led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. They lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31.

Kaepernick is older now and may not have the same athleticism he once had. He was an explosive runner and in 2012 set the NFL single-game record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (181).

Kaepernick led the 49ers to the NFC Championship game in 2013, where they lost to the eventual Super-Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.