Being a rookie in MLB is not easy. The jump between Triple-A and the majors is humongous. Many rookies often have a hard time adjusting to competitive baseball. However, the best players find a way to improve and learn from their mistakes. That's the case with New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who's been quietly improving over the last few weeks. Everyone is taking notice, including manager Aaron Boone.

“He’s (Anthony Volpe) been great,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “You’re seeing a guy that’s maturing at this level and making adjustments — now game after game, stringing together a lot of really good at-bats and playing the kind of defense he is. It’s been big for us, and we need it.”

Volpe has been quietly improving for the Yankees over the last month. May was a rough month for the shortstop, hitting just .147 in that month. Thankfully, Volpe has bounced back in June, hitting for .265. He hasn't hit a lot of home runs in that span, but he's able to get on base a lot better.

Over the last few games, though, Volpe has looked a lot more dominant. In the last eight games, the Yankees shortstop is hitting .500/.516/.733. The power isn't quite there yet, but Volpe showed off his cannon during their last game. His deep shot in the fifth inning helped New York complete their comeback against the Baltimore Orioles.

Volpe's improvement comes at a critical point for the Yankees. They are holding on to a Wild Card spot for now, but their spot isn't that safe due to the many teams chasing them in the standings. If Volpe continues to be this consistent on the plate, New York might even have a chance to overtake the Rays.