New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader had one of the biggest moments of his brief career in pinstripes Monday night. Harrison Bader's go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the Yankees past the Baltimore Orioles for a much-needed 6-3 victory. Bader broke the tie with a 415-foot shot that nearly didn't happen because of a call for Bader to bunt.

With runners on first and second and nobody out in a tie game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the order for a bunt. After Bader took strike one, Boone took the sign off, giving the outfielder a chance to give New York the lead and then some.

Bader said wasn't thinking home run, but that's exactly what the Yankees got

“The smaller you think about the result and the quieter you are in the box, I think you get some pretty good results,” Bader said, via MLB.com. “And two, I just like feeding off the energy in the Bronx, especially in those big situations as I’m coming to the plate — it kind of zones me in a little bit. So yeah, I love when it goes our way.”

Bader was on the injured list when the Yankees acquired him at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Bader has spent two stints on the IL during the 2023 season. When he's been healthy, the 29-year-old has been one of New York's best hitters.

In 38 games this season, Bader is hitting .261/.284/.478 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. Bader had five home runs in nine playoff games for the Yankees last year.

New York trails Baltimore by three games for second place in the AL East. The Yankees and Orioles will meet again Tuesday as part of a four-game series.