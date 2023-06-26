New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe got attention of fans when a story came out regarding him making a swing change after having chicken parm and reviewing video with old Double-A teammate Austin Wells, and he and Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson opened up on the change that has seen Volpe improve offensively over the last couple of weeks.

“Addressing the base of the swing, addressing the setup and then how he's striding into balls to where the hips can kind of stay more closed as he's going forward as opposed to him going forward with the hips opening and striding off the ball,” Dillon Lawson said, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. “That's what we ended up trying to accomplish and adjust for.”

Since Anthony Volpe's meeting with Austin Wells and making an adjustment to having a more closed stance, he has hit 8-for-31 with a .862 OPS, according to Kirschner. The strikeouts are still an issue, but it has been an improvement for Volpe over the last couple of weeks. Volpe said he feels the new stance allows him to cover more pitches on the outside of the plate, while also allowing him to recognize pitches quicker out of the pitcher's hand, which helps him lay off more pitches outside of the zone. Volpe said he is still adjusting to the quality of major league pitching and the smarts of major league catchers as well.

“There are a lot of guys here who have really, really good stuff,” Volpe said, via Kirschner. “They know how to use it on every pitch. Just look at our catchers compared to some of the catchers I faced in the minor leagues. When you combine how smart catchers are on this level with the stuff that pitchers have, that's the biggest difference.”

The Yankees have bet a lot on Volpe, they hope the young shortstop continues to develop at the big league level.