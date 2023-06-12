New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo had another letdown performance on Sunday, as he was a non-contributor to the team's cause in a 3-2 loss at home at the hands of fierce rivals, Boston Red Sox. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone is seeing the glass half-full, as he thinks Rizzo is soon going to have brighter days again at the plate.

“I thought his BP today was good and hopefully Tuesday we'll start to see some fruits of that,” Boone said to reporters during the postgame press conference (h/t YES Network).

Anthony Rizzo went 0-for-3 against the Red Sox, thus extending his hitless streak to 24 at-bats. That being said, he struck out just once and also earned a walk. Perhaps Rizzo is still finding his rhythm on offense after recently getting sidelined by a neck issue. Boone and the Yankees definitely believe that Rizzo will start to make regular contact with the ball again sooner than later.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, the Yankees first baseman is batting .269 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI., He sports a .788 OPS. His walk rate this season is down from last year's 10.6 percent. At the same time, his strikeout rate is significantly higher this year compared to last season's 18.4 percent. Rizzo entered the Red Sox game with a 7.8 BB% and 23.3 K%.

Coming up next for the Yankees is an interleague series against the New York Mets at CitiField. For what it's worth, Anthony Rizzo has a career batting average of .248 with nine home runs and 18 RBI across 143 plate appearances in 33 games in his career at CitiField.