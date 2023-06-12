Anthony Rizzo had yet another listless performance at the plate on Sunday in the New York Yankees' 3-2 loss in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox at home. Rizzo ended up with a 0-for-3 showing and in the process, extended his hitless streak to 24 at-bats, which, according to ESPN Stats & Info, is the longest of his career.

Anthony Rizzo is now hitless in his last 24 at-bats, the longest hitless drought of his career. pic.twitter.com/Tgpo4y6eo0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 12, 2023

If anything, Anthony Rizzo was not struck out by the Red Sox in any of his appearances at the plate and he also managed to reach the base with a walk. Despite his cold streak, Rizzo is still batting a decent .269 on the season to go with 11 home runs and 60 RBI. Only Aaron Judge has more home runs and RBI among Yankees players this season than Rizzo, who should find his way out of a slump sooner than later.

The Yankees will take a rest this Monday before kicking off an interleague series against the New York Mets, who will have Max Scherzer on the mound in the opener. If anything, Anthony Rizzo is 6-for-27 with a home run, a walk, and only three strikeouts in his career against the future Hall of Famer pitcher.

Anthony Rizzo was recently sidelined by a neck issue, so that's perhaps something that is contributing to his hitless streak. He entered Sunday's game with a 23.3 percent strikeout rate and only 7.8 percent walk rate, but also had a healthy .323 BABIP along with a 124 wRC+.

The Yankees signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year extension deal worth $40 million back in 2022.