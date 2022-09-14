Aaron Judge vocal on perils of chasing MLB home run history

Aaron Judge can’t stop sending balls to the moon, and after going off for two home runs in Tuesday night’s 7-6 road win over the Boston Red Sox on the road, he is now at 57 dingers on the season. He is only four home runs away from tying Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in 1961. Five more to set a new AL record.

After the game, Aaron Judge gave a candid comment about trying not to get caught up by chasing records, believing it could affect his performance at the plate.

“If you’re checking the numbers, you’re going to get caught so I just keep trying to do what I can do and the numbers will take care of itself,” Judge said following the win against their chief baseball rivals, per YES Network.

Judge can play his ridiculous home-run pace, but it’s too late for people not to notice the kind of havoc he’s been wreaking this season with his bat. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Aaron Judge is the first player to end a calendar day with at least 20 home runs of lead over the rest of the big leagues since Babe Ruth had a 23-home run cushion between him and Jim Bottomley way back in 1928.

Judge is a strong contender to win the American League MVP honors as well, but he’ll have to worry more about what he could control, especially with the Yankees not out of the woods yet in the American League East, with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays still trying to catch them atop the division.