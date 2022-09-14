Aaron Judge makes girl’s front row seats completely worth it with epic moment after HR

Aaron Judge is having a truly historic season. On Tuesday, the Yankees superstar slugged two more home runs, bringing his season total up to 57. He is just four home runs away from a New York record set by Roger Maris. It’s also the record for most in a season, as believed by many baseball purists.

The steroid era which saw Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpass 61 is tainted.

Judge is not only a great baseball player and hitter, but a great person. After one of his solo jacks, he gave a high five to a woman sitting front row at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The look on her face after it happens is priceless.

The Yankees entered Tuesday’s game against the rival Boston Red Sox in need of a win to keep pace with the Houston Astros for best record in the American League. They were also just 5.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and six ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.

Thanks to Aaron Judge’s heroics, New York gained a half game on each. The Jays and Rays split a doubleheader Tuesday. The Yankees on the other hand defeated the Red Sox 7-6 in 10 innings.

In the sixth inning, they trailed 3-2 before Judge hit a solo home run to right field. Boston bounced back to take a 4-3 lead but once again Judge had the answer. This time the Yankees slugger hit a solo blast over the Green Monster in left field. He would eventually score the game-winning run on a Gleyber Torres three-run double.