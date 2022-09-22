Fans will love this Aaron Judge trade Yankees are trying to make before potentially historic night

Aaron Judge is on the brink of history. The New York Yankees outfielder has joined the small pantheon of players that have smacked 60 home runs in a season. As he sits just two dingers away from both team and American League history, every game is worth watching.

The Yankees’ next four games are against the Boston Red Sox, which will make Judge’s chase for history even more exhilarating. However, the second game of the series will be broadcasted exclusively on Apple TV+. This means that New York may not get to broadcast the game where Judge breaks Roger Maris’ record. Fortunately, they have a plan to add their own special twist to Friday evening’s game.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Yankees are trying to get their own announcer, Michael Kay, into the Apple TV+ booth since they can’t get the game on their network.

“The Yankees have tried to facilitate a trade with Apple, offering Michael Kay, David Cone and Paul O’Neill plus production support to put Friday’s Yankees game on YES, The Post has learned,” writes Marchand. “While Apple and MLB have so far declined the offer to put the game on YES, Kay is in play on a loaner deal that would make him part of the Apple broadcast for Friday night as Aaron Judge approaches Roger Maris’ record of 61 homers.”

Judge could also win the Triple Crown this season, making it one of the very best in the history of baseball. The Yankees’ slugger is ready to etch his name into the history books.