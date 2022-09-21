Aaron Judge makes it harder for Shohei Ohtani to win MVP after reaching Triple Crown territory

Aaron Judge is the heavy favorite to win the American League MVP, and for most people, that isn’t even up for debate. But there are still fans out there who believe that even with the historic season the New York Yankees slugger is having, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels still deserves to take home the MVP crown for the second season in a row.

But Ohtani’s chances will only go smaller from here on out, especially if Aaron Judge sustains his Triple Crown form. As pointed out by Sarah Langs, Judge now holds a version of the Triple Crown, as he now has the lead for the batting title in the American League to go with his big league-leading 60 home runs and 128 RBI after the Yankees beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8 at home Tuesday.

on the night Aaron Judge hit HR number 60, he also vaulted to 1st in the AL batting title race… Here's where Judge stands for the Triple Crown: Batting average: .316 — 1st in AL

Home runs: 60 — 1st in MLB

RBI: 128 — 1st in MLB — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 21, 2022

But even if you disregard the superficial numbers, it’s not hard to see why Aaron Judge should beat out Shohei Ohtani for the AL MVP honors. Obviously, Judge is strictly just a hitter as opposed to Ohtani who works double time as batter and pitcher for the Angels. However, Judge is producing almost twice the production of a regular player. For one, Judge woke up Tuesday with a 210 wRC+ and a .461 wOBA. The Yankees wouldn’t be remotely close to where they are now if it weren’t for Aaron Judge destroying baseballs and the morale of opposing pitchers. Moreover, Judge’s 10.4 fWAR entering the Pirates game was over three points more than Paul Goldschmidt (7.0) who is second in the MLB in that department.

Aaron Judge is likely going to win the 2022 American League MVP, and it’s really not hard to see why.