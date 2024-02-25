New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is enjoying getting to know his new teammates. The former San Diego Padre says Aaron Judge in particular is one of his favorite new colleagues.
“It’s even better than what I expected. I knew he was a great guy, but I didn’t know he was that good. Everything, his vibe, everything is good. He’s just thinking positive and he’s just trying to win as much as he can,” Soto said, per MLB.com.
The Yankees are certainly hoping the two players get along. Judge has been a key part of the Yankees' offense the last few years, and the team certainly needs Soto to step in and help him. Soto comes to the Yankees after getting a solid year of production in 2023 with San Diego. Soto finished last season with a .275 batting average, to go with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs. He also spent some time with the Washington Nationals in his career.
Soto is on a one-year deal with the Bronx Bombers. The outfielder has such a solid reputation that the New York Mets are rumored to want to sign Soto for 2025 if he becomes a free agent. A lot can happen before then, and the Yankees are hoping he helps lead the team back to an American League pennant. The team hasn't won the World Series since 2009, and the Yankees finished a disappointing 82-80 last season.
The Yankees are currently playing their spring training games, giving Soto and Judge a chance to better know each other. Soto has already hit a home run for the team in spring training. The Yankees next play the Minnesota Twins Monday at 1:05 Eastern.