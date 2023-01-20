After three decades at WFAN, a popular commercial radio station in New York, Sweeny Murti announced on Friday that he is moving on from the station.

“My time at WFAN has come to an end,” the longtime radio host posted in a note to Twitter. “It was a dream job that lasted 30 years. Unfortunately, it’s time to move on.”

“Along the way I was so privileged to work on the biggest events in sports with legendary performers and personalities. The highlight of it all was spending the last 22 years talking to you about the New York Yankees.”

Murti began his tenure at WFAN in 1993 as a producer and on-air anchor, transitioning into the role of Yankees reporter in 2001. Over the years, his job requirements changed, as he did not travel and the outlet didn’t use him in daily spots, according to the New York Post.

New York Posts sports media columnist Andrew Marchand reported that Murti could have potentially continued in a part-time role and with a spot on postgame shows, but Murti declined.

“I tried to bring the right amounts of confidence and humility on the air,” his statement continued. “I strived to hold my own with the great hosts on our station and just tried to make good radio with every appearance. Thanks to everyone who helped to bring me here, keep me here and thrive here. Thanks to so many wonderful friends and colleagues who made going to work fun. And thanks to everyone one of you for listening and taking the ride with me. It has truly been my honor, and I hope you will join me on the next adventure.”

It is not yet known what the future will hold for Sweeny Murti, but the SNY and MLB Network contributor’s news certainly made waves on Twitter on Friday morning:

Sweeny is the absolute best, a total pro. Can’t wait to see what the next chapter holds – I’m sure it’s going to be great! https://t.co/YEmCYGhmXk — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) January 20, 2023

This is such a loss for #Yankees fans. Sweeny spent hours in the clubhouse talking to players and coaches. He worked the lunch room with scouts. He had a finger on the pulse of the org. I can’t wait to see what is next for him. And welcome to the alumni club. https://t.co/Qzoxe3HoSF — Kristie Ackert (@ByKristieAckert) January 20, 2023

Massive L for WFAN today. There's no better friend and colleague than @SweenyMurtihttps://t.co/ypsC8NNXHc — Erica Herskowitz (@EricaWFAN) January 20, 2023

Sad what WFAN has become. It was the sound track of my childhood. Sweeny will land in his feet. He’s just too good not to. The station may not. https://t.co/zvsbJabh0V — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) January 20, 2023