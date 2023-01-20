The New York Yankees received good news on the injury front on Friday morning, as both DJ LeMahieu and Frankie Montas are progressing well from their respective injuries.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided updates on both players while speaking in an interview with Jack Curry on Yankees Hot Stove on Friday.

Boone said Montas has been cleared by doctors to begin working out this week, and he should be able to begin his throwing program “any day now.” While Boone wouldn’t give a specific date as to when that will be, the 29-year-old righty was originally expected to miss at least the first month of the season due to shoulder soreness.

Although that puts the former Oakland Athletics pitcher behind heading into training camp, Boone said the most important thing is making sure Montas is healthy before he ramps up. Per SNY: “the team wants to be a bit more conservative and make sure he’s in a great spot before reinserting him in the rotation.”

Boone did mention that both Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt could have the opportunity to step up in the rotation with Montas on the shelf.

Regarding DJ LeMahieu, Boone said that the outfielder is in a really good place in his recovery and it’s “very probable” he could be in the Yankees lineup on Opening Day.

LeMahieu missed time over the final month of the season and the entire postseason with a foot fracture, but the 34-year-old avoided surgery and has been working out at the team facility in the offseason.

LeMahieu was seen taking ground balls earlier this week, and Boone said he was “completely letting it rip in the batting cages.”

“We feel here in the middle of January DJ is in a good spot,” Boone said to SNY on Friday.

It’s great news for New York Yankees fans, as it looks like LeMahieu will be healthy when the season begins, with Frankie Montas not far behind.