The New York Yankees have discussed signing free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar, but as the team is adamant about staying under the “Steve Cohen tax” threshold of $293 million, the team reportedly won’t pursue him.

With the team already at $290 million, it looks like Profar won’t be donning a Yankees jersey any time soon. The team has also checked in on free agent infielder Josh Harrison, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The 29-year-old Profar is an intriguing player; he houses a switch-hitting bat and the ability to play multiple positions in both the infield and outfield. Las season, Profar hit .243 with a .331 OBP for the San Diego Padres, adding 15 home runs and 58 RBIs. He had a 110 wRC+, and was a 2.5 WAR player, the best of his career.

He also hosted a .984 fielding percentage over 1,237.2 innings in the outfield, while posting two defensive runs saved above average. He ranks in the 67th percentile in arm strength but 37th percentile in outfield jump, meaning he could be a decent outfield fix for a team looking to shore up their outfield.

Although Profar admittedly doesn’t move the needle too much in either the offensive or defensive category, he had a 34.3 percent hard-hit rate and four percent barrel rate last season, and could add some depth power.

The Yankees passed on the majority of top free-agent players, most notably Andrew Benintendi, so settling for Profar probably won’t be the move for Brian Cashman and the Yankees.

Trading for Bryan Reynolds would be the blockbuster option, but Cashman has said he doesn’t want to sell the farm, which is likely what it would take to acquire him.

With injuries to Frankie Montas and DJ LaMahieu, New York might not be looking to move any players, and although Jurickson Profar could be an intriguing option, it almost certainly isn’t going to happen for the Yankees in 2023.