When it mattered the most, Nestor Cortes delivered for the New York Yankees. The mustached mound assassin had a sterling and memorable performance Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians, as Cortes allowed just an earned run on three hits in 5.0 innings of duty in the Yankees’ 5-1 win. With that, Cortes is now the newest member of an exclusive statistical Yankees club that also features the likes of Gerrit Cole, CC Sabathia, and Andy Pettitte.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Nestor Cortes is the 4th different Yankees starting pitcher in the postseason in the Wild Card Era (since 1995) to allow 1 or 0 runs in 5 innings pitched on three days rest. The others: Gerrit Cole, C.C. Sabathia and Andy Pettitte.”

Making Cortes’ performance look even more incredible is the fact that he pitched Game 5 of the American League Division Series on just three days of rest. Jameson Taillon was originally slated to start Game 5 Monday but the contest was rained out and postponed to Tuesday, paving the way for the Yankees to send their All-Star pitcher to the mound Tuesday.

Up next for the Yankees is a date in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. The Astros are well-rested after sweeping the Seattle Mariners int he ALDS and also because of the delays in the Yankees’ own ALDS versus the Guardians.

For now, Cortes and the Yankees can celebrate before turning their full attention on the Astros. New York has not won the World Series since 2009 and would love to end the drought this year.