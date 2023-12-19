Red Sox fans won't believe the Yankees latest roster addition.

The Boston Red Sox traded Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the 2020 season. In the deal, Boston acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo, catcher Connor Wong, and infielder Jeter Downs. All three players were highly-regarded prospects, but now two of them are with the New York Yankees.

Boston traded Verdugo to New York earlier this offseason. On Tuesday, the Yankees claimed Downs off waivers from the Washington Nationals, the team announced.

The 25-year-old was previously an exciting prospect but failed to carve out a role with the Red Sox. He was even the Dodgers No. 3 prospect and MLB's No. 44 overall prospect when LA traded him to Boston.

In December of 2022, Boston designated Downs for assignment in a rather surprising move. He ended up in Washington but was recently designated for assignment after just one season with the team. And now, Downs is set to receive an opportunity with the Yankees.

Jeter Downs joins the Yankees

Downs has only appeared in 20 total big league games. He's posted a .182/.260/.273 slash line to go along with one home run in those contests.

Sure, Downs' production hasn't been spectacular by any means. It would be interesting to see how Downs would perform if given a consistent, everyday role at the MLB level. After all, he was a top prospect for a reason.

With the addition of Downs, the Yankees add infield depth. Downs is a shortstop who can play second base as well. Perhaps Downs can make a bid for the Opening Day roster with a strong spring training performance.

One can only imagine how Red Sox fans must feel after seeing the Yankees claim Downs. The Dodgers clearly won the Mookie Betts trade. Betts led LA to a World Series win in 2020 and has performed at an All-Star level throughout his four years with the Dodgers.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox's trade return hasn't produced the results Boston expected. Downs is surely hoping to receive the opportunity to face the Red Sox and do some damage against his former team.