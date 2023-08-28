The Boston Red Sox have done pretty well for themselves since trading away superstar outfielder Mookie Betts in Feb. 2020. As Betts' stardom continues in Los Angeles though, the more Red Sox fans think they got fleeced in the trade that sent Betts to the Dodgers.

One of the players the Red Sox got in return in that deal was Alex Verdugo. He had 158 MLB games under his belt when he was shipped to Boston and has since become an All-Star caliber player. He reflected on his game and the trade with the Los Angeles Times.

“I know what I can bring to the game and bring to a team and it’s just one of those things,” Verdugo said. “I just happened to be traded for him and it’s like, [expletive], it is what it is. It ain’t as washed of a trade as what people try to always make it seem. But it’s all good.”

Verdugo is having his best season as a pro with the Red Sox in 2023. He has a .788 OPS with 33 doubles, 12 home runs and 51 RBIs. He's also scored 73 runs and given Boston solid defense in the outfield.

Of course, Betts has done all that and then some with the Dodgers, including a World Series victory in 2020. Verdugo's play has eased the pain of losing Betts though, especially with Boston's run to the ALCS in 2021.

The Red Sox have a shot to make the postseason again this year and how Alex Verdugo plays the rest of the season will go a long way in determining that.