The first trailer for Challengers, the latest film from Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and starring Zendaya, West Side Story breakout Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor, has dropped and teases high stakes, romance, and lots of time on the courts.

Upon the opening of the trailer, Tashi Donaldson (Zendaya) knocks on the hotel room door of Art Donaldson (Faist) and Patrick Zweig (O'Connor). It then shows the origins of the trio's relationship and drama ensues. It's clear that Tashi is a special talent — she has an Adidas sponsorship and kills it on the court in the limited action we see. That is until a devastating injury occurs that derails her momentum and forces her into coaching.

She coaches her husband into a grand slam champion and makes him play in a challenger event where he has to face off against her former lover.

Challengers is Luca Guadagnino's first film since Bones and All last year. The director is most known for Call Me by Your Name — the film starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer — and his Suspiria remake from 2018. His previous film, Bones and All, once again starred Chalamet as well as Escape Room star Taylor Russell in a film about two young cannibals. As someone who saw it in a packed-out theater at the New York Film Festival, I would not recommend that one on a full stomach. Luckily, Challengers looks a lot tamer.

Zendaya is coming off of Spider-Man: No Way Home and will soon appear in Dune: Part Two, reprising the role of Chani from Denis Villeneueve's 2021 Dune. Mike Faist is a decorated Broadway actor who made a name for himself in the mainstream with his performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story in 2021 as Riff. He'll soon appear in the film The Bikeriders with Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, and more. Josh O'Connor had a main role in The Crown from 2019-2020 as Charles III and was recently in the Emma adaptation from Autumn de Wilde.

Challengers will be released on September 15.