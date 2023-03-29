Dune: Part Two is one of the most highly-anticipated sequels coming in 2023, and while we’re still months away from the release, it’s never too early to speculate about festival premieres and screenings.

What’s Dune: Part Two about?

It will continue the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he continues to grow into the role of the ducal heir of House Atreides. The film will also feature more of Chani (Zendaya) and the rest of the Fremen than the prior film.

Dune: Part Two’s release date

Denis Villeneuve’s sequel to 2021’s Dune, an adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic, will be released in theaters on November 3, 2023, by Warner Bros.

Will Dune: Part Two premiere at the Venice Film Festival?

In short, no. Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman exclusive from earlier reported that, unlike Dune, Dune: Part Two will not premiere at the Venice Film Festival this year. According to Wiseman’s sources, the reasoning is that there is still VFX work to do. This year’s Venice Film Festival takes place from August 30 to September 9 of this year — nearly two full months before the full theatrical release. And if some recent franchise films are an indicator, perhaps it’s best to take your time with the VFX and not rush into a release.

What film festivals could Dune: Part Two screen at?

Even if Dune: Part Two doesn’t get to have its world premiere in Venice, that doesn’t rule it out for all of the film festivals. After all, the fall film festival circuit is a crucial time for any films with Oscars hopes (2021’s Dune was nominated for 10 Academy Awards and took home plenty of the below-the-line categories), and it’d make sense that Warner Bros. would want to replicate that success with the sequel.

With all of that said, TIFF — a festival that Dune did screen at — is likely out of the equation given it runs from September 7 to September 17. The NYFF, however, remains a possibility as it’s one of the later major festivals and the first film screened there two years ago (in a very, very packed house at the Walter Reade Theater).

Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on November 3.