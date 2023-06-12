Michael Shannon, known for his role as General Zod in Man of Steel, recently shared his thoughts on reprising the character in the upcoming film The Flash. Shannon expressed his initial confusion when he received the offer and revealed that his complicated feelings weren't resolved during the making of the new DC film, according to Collider.

The actor discussed the multiverse concept of The Flash and his dissatisfaction with Zod's arc in the film. He described the multiverse movies as someone playing with action figures, with various characters coming together for fights, rather than the in-depth character study he felt Man of Steel provided.

While Michael Shannon had reservations about his role, he praised Ezra Miller's performance in The Flash. He expressed excitement about seeing Miller's challenging role and described it as “pretty crazy.” According to Shannon, performance is what he finds most captivating in films like this, beyond the big set pieces and special effects.

Before accepting the offer to join The Flash, Shannon sought Zack Snyder's blessing, as Snyder directed him in “Man of Steel” and launched his own DC Universe. Despite Zod's fate in the previous film, Shannon's return was approved.

The Flash is set to debut in theaters on Friday, bringing together a star-studded cast and exploring the concept of the multiverse. While Shannon's experience playing Zod in the film may not have been entirely satisfying, fans will have the chance to witness Ezra Miller's intriguing performance and see how the film unfolds.

As the release date approaches, anticipation grows for The Flash and the unique storytelling it promises to deliver to audiences.