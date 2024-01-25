A-list Hollywood and fashion icon Zendaya did not disappoint for her grand entrance to the Fendi event, bringing her signature style.

Some of us, present company included, have neither style nor a cool haircut and would give anything to have at least one of the two — Zendaya, meanwhile, has both and flaunted them in equal measure at the Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Paris on Thursday morning.

The stars have been out in full force in France this week making the rounds to all the prominent designers' ultra-chic unveilings of the latest fashion trends.

While I was in not-Paris considering a sweat-resistant hoodie on sale for $12 at Costco adjacent to the meat aisle, Zendaya was rocking a sleek plum dress that perfectly matched her reddish hair color. Also her new hairstyle was apparently a pret-ty, pret-ty big deal because it featured something called “micro bangs”.

For anyone who tried to be their kids' barber during the pandemic, you know that cutting bangs is no joke and these particular beauties are on point. I'm guessing Zendaya's hair stylist didn't have to yell at her to “Stop squirming!” even once, so congrats on that, Zendaya, as well as the flawless beauty and personal style.

Cosmopolitan went into a bit more detail about her dress, describing it as a “plum cold-shoulder gown, which featured a thick halter-style band attached to the inside of the top that wrapped around the back of her neck.”

The fashion magazine also notes that “the floor-length bodycon design by the Italian fashion house also featured opera glove–esque sleeves that extended to Zendaya’s knuckles, with cutouts for her fingers.”

You hear that? The dress was designed by Fendi itself, so it was either a great coincidence that Zendaya picked it to wear to the Fendi Paris fashion show today (like when I accidentally wore a green shirt one St. Patrick's Day), or perhaps the whole thing was planned out. Either way, it's good to be Zendaya right now, so let's all continue to live vicariously through her and other celebrities' Paris Couture Week adventures.