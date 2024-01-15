Tom Holland breaks his silence on the Zendaya break up rumor. The actress unfollowed Holland and others on social recently.

Zendaya went on an unfollowing spree last week on Instagram which included her boyfriend Tom Holland. It's no secret that the acting duo is private about their relationship as both have mentioned it in the past.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Speak About Private Relationship

“Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” the Cherry actor told The Hollywood Reporter in June. “We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland confirmed dating rumors when paparazzi caught the two kissing in the front seat of Holland's car in 2021. In an interview with GQ that year, the Uncharted actor said the photo “robbed” them of their privacy.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom said.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to,” he added.

Zendaya also has spoken out about “protecting the peace” that she and Holland have found in one another.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public,” Zendaya told Elle back in August. “I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

The Euphoria actress added, “It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Well, as it pertains to recent events, Holland says that he and Zendaya's relationship have not changed.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the Spider-Man actor was asked if he and Zendaya broke up to which he replied, “No, no, no,” he said. “Absolutely not.”

It is not uncommon for celebrities to unfollow people or wipe their posts on Instagram when a new role is on the rise. In Zendaya's case, the actress has two big films coming up: Dune: Part 2 and the Challengers.