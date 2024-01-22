The two A-listers Rihanna and Natalie Portman exchanged props and love for each other backstage at the Dior Fashion Show in Paris.

It's nice to know that A-list celebrities from different spheres geek out for each other as much as fans do for them. When Rihanna and Natalie Portman met up with one another backstage at the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in Paris on Monday, it was two hard-working women at the top of their respective fields recognizing each other's talents and sharing some serious love for one another.

In footage of the exchange currently going viral, Rihanna and Natalie Portman notice each other from afar and have an epic encounter. After first embracing with a massive hug, Portman tells Rihanna, “I love you!” and Rihanna tells Portman she's a big fan of the actress. “Are you kidding me?!” Portman excitedly responds.

Rihanna pricelessly counters with, “You’re one of the hottest b–ches in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look and I’m like AHHHH!”

To which Portman gushes back, “I'm gonna black out. I love you and I listen to your music all the time.”

Rihanna praising Natalie Portman backstage at the Dior show: “You’re one of the hottest b*tches in Hollywood forever. You do the most innocent look and I’m like AHHHH!” https://t.co/vpgC8fhsQc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2024

The love fest eventually culminates with the two asking photographers to commemorate the moment with a picture, to which throngs of paparazzi are more than happy to oblige. Both Natalie Portman and Rihanna are brand ambassadors and spokesmodels for Dior.

Natalie Portman and Rihanna are just a few of the A-list, always chic celebrities currently having a blast in Paris for Fashion Week, but their encounter has definitely been one of the most fun to watch so far. In this age of division and negativity, at least we occasionally can still get glimpses of beautiful people saying beautiful things to one another in a beautiful locale while wearing beautiful clothes. And that's pretty beautiful, isn't it?