Victor Wembanyama is easily the most hyped rookie of the 2023-24 NBA season. After getting selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Wembanyama has immediately made his presence felt. Equipped with skills and his 7-foot-4 frame, Wembanyama has all the tools to become the next face of the NBA.
In his rookie season thus far, the French sensation is averaging 19.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.1 blocks per game. Although the Spurs currently own the worst record in the West, there’s no doubt that Wembanyama is one of the silver linings in the Spurs’ disappointing campaign.
But while Wembanyama has been a force to be reckoned with, the rest of the NBA has surely done its best to limit the top overall pick. In fact, there have been a handful of players who have proven they can clip the wings of the hyped rookie. Let’s take a look at the 10 best Victor Wembanyama stoppers.
10. Obi Toppin
Starting off this list is Wembanyama’s main defender that gave him the worst loss of his young NBA career. Although only 6-foot-9, the Indiana Pacers’ Obi Toppin made up for the major height difference with his physicality.
In the Spurs’ 41-point blowout loss against the Pacers, Wembanyama tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds but only shot 3/12 from the field overall, thanks to Toppin’s defense. On the other hand, Toppin also contributed offensively by scoring 19 points on 55% shooting.
9. Jarrett Allen
An athletic center that can make a mark on defense, Jarrett Allen has proven that he can stand toe to toe with Wembanyama.
In the Cavs’ clash against the Spurs, the 6 -foot-11 center outplayed Wembanyama. Although the Spurs top overall pick still managed to tally a 24/10 stat line, Allen produced 29 points, 16 rebounds, and a massive block on Wembanyama.
8. Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond BULLS vs SPURS nba Regular season game all possessions – 21-12-2023 https://t.co/gaEIGJJGhx#AndreDrummond #Andre #Drummond #nba #nbahighlights #NBAhoops #chicago #bulls #bulls #chicagobulls pic.twitter.com/yRY7GoGrMx
— NBA Players Highlights (@NBAPlayersHigh) December 22, 2023
With two All-Star appearances under his belt, there’s no doubt that Andre Drummond is a physical presence down low, even as a reserve for the Chicago Bulls. Aside from putting up 20/20 stat lines and breaking rebounding records, Drummond has also proven to be a solid Wembanyama stopper.
The two-time All-Star once registered 12 points, eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks in 19 minutes to become the first NBA player to achieve those numbers in under 20 minutes of action. But more importantly, Drummond’s physicality ultimately bothered Wembanyama, who registered the worst game of his career, tallying a career-low seven points on 38 percent shooting.
7. Robert Covington
The Clippers have been dominant over Wembanyama and the Spurs during the ongoing 2023-24 season. While the Clippers have plenty of stars to disrupt Wembanyama’s rhythm on the court, it was Robert Covington who first stepped up to the plate.
The Clippers power forward is no stranger in defending the toughest assignments. In fact, the All-Defensive First Team player limited Wembanyama to only 11 points on 40 percent shooting with the Spurs suffering a 40-point blowout loss.
6. Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson tonight:
8 PTS | 12 REB | 1 STL | 75% FG | +30
Victor Wembanyama tonight:
14 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST | 29% FG | -25
Wemby’s first FG came when SA was down 30. Respect Mitchell Robinson. pic.twitter.com/K5aYWkoykG
— KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) November 9, 2023
Wembanyama’s first game in Madison Square Garden was highly anticipated. With plenty of legends going off in the past at the historic arena, fans expected that the Spurs center would follow. However, that wasn’t the case.
Robinson only posted eight points and 12 rebounds. But thanks to his defense and physicality, Wembanyama was limited to only 14 points on 4-of-14 shooting from the field.
5. Chet Holmgren
https://t.co/wWGNmWnCY9’s updated rookie ladder:
1. Victor Wembanyama
2. Chet Holmgren
3. Jaime Jaquez Jr.
4. Brandon Miller
5. Brandin Podziemski
6. Dereck Lively II
7. Keyonte George
8. Scoot Henderson
9. Ausar Thompson
10. Jordan Hawkins
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 10, 2024
Standing at 7-foot-1, also equipped with the skills of a modern-day center, Chet Holmgren remains to be a contender to take the Rookie of the Year Award away from the hands of the Spurs rookie.
Although their first-ever matchup was disappointing, there’s no question that Holmgren’s steady rise should keep Wembanyama’s hands full in the near future.
4. Bam Adebayo
Although Bam Adebayo is an undersized center that gives up plenty of size against opposing centers like Wembanyama, he sure knows how to defend bigger centers. In the Spurs and Heat matchup, Wembanyama tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds, but labored for his shots by only shooting 36 percent from the field.
Wembanyama’s struggles can be attributed to Adebayo, who made the top overall pick work for his shots. The Heat center also registered 24 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists.
3. Anthony Davis
As of late, Wembanyama has played well against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, there’s no question that the Spurs rookie has also had his hands full in trying to contain Anthony Davis.
In their first and only matchup, Davis dropped a monster game of 37 points to go along with 10 rebounds. This included a poster dunk on the Spurs center.
2. Joel Embiid
While the two players have yet to match up against each other, there’s no question that Joel Embiid has all the tools to contain Wembanyama. The reigning NBA MVP is easily in the current best-center conversation when healthy.
In addition to this, the Embiid and Wembanyama matchup should also bring plenty of drama. With Embiid opting to play for Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, after initially teasing the idea of suiting up for France, there’s no doubt that the NBA MVP plans on imposing his dominance against the French sensation.
1. Nikola Jokic
Wembanyama had a decent game in his matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. He was able to collect 22 points and 11 rebounds.
However, Wembanyama did struggle to contain the two-time MVP. Arguably the best center today, Jokic bullied his way to 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists to dominate the matchup. But more importantly, Jokic also led the defending champions to a 132-120 win.