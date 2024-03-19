With every week, the San Antonio Spurs' generational talent Victor Wembanyama seems to match that description. As staggeringly impressive as he's been in his first consistent taste of American basketball, the numbers he's put up back up the eye test.
Whether becoming the first rookie in decades to score at least 30 points and grab at least 15 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to string together a certain number of double-doubles, or simply leading the league in blocks, Wemby frequently continues to amaze fans.
Perhaps most intriguing about Wembanyama's rookie season is that this is only the start.
ClutchPoints asked the top pick in this past summer's draft if he feels that his game has already hit another gear.
“Yeah. It's a day-by-day thing. What's for sure is I'm not even close to being at my best,” Wembanyama said.
“I don't even see my progression stopping any time soon. It's good for the confidence and there's a lot to correct. A lot to adjust.”
Victor Wembanyama's Spurs team raves about him
Wemby's teammates haven't been shy about praising him.
During a recent post-game press conference, Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan uttered the words, “It's f*****g Victor,” in describing Wembanyama's defense.
“He's our guy. We play off of him,” Spurs sixth man Keldon Johnson says.
“That's a process. He's gotten more and more physical as the year has gone along, understanding how many games there is; 82,” coach Gregg Popovich said recently. “Now knows what the Rodeo Road Trip is like so it's all an education for him. He, obviously, did a good job.”
Leading up to the announcement of the NBA All-Star teams, Spurs second leading scorer Devin Vassell seemed to put the league on notice, alluding to the notion that we'd see fantastic play from the 7-foot-4 marvel – even by his own standards.
“It's gone very well. He's very intelligent. A great learner. Wants to be great. And he's taken in everything that we've offered and done it well. He's a special guy,” his Hall of Fame coach added.
Popovich has worked in the NBA since 1988 when he took a job a Spurs assistant coaching job under Larry Brown. Six years later he became the franchise's general manager before taking over head coaching reigns late in 1996 and forging a legendary career. Through it all, he's seen the game evolve.
“I, once again, am amazed at all these big guys that keep coming into the league are so skilled, whether it's ball handling, passing, understanding how to play the game, the range with which they shoot is just continually amazing,” the longest tenured coach in the NBA continued.
“I guess it shouldn't be surprising but it just continues. After Dirk [Nowitzki], they just keep coming. It's a lot of fun for everybody to watch these guys and to marvel at what they can do with the size that they have.”
Following the Spurs' most recent game, a 122-1115 win vs. the Brooklyn Nets in which the French phenom astonished with 33 points, 17 rebounds, 7 blocks, and 7 assists, Popovich said his star center will continue to show the world things we've never seen before.
Wembanyama agrees.