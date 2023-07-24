It's almost that time of year again, as the return of football is nearly here with the 2023 NFL season. Training camps are kicking off this week, the preseason gets underway soon and the regular season will be here before we know it. It's shaping up to be another great season of football, and we can only hope it delivers accordingly.

With the season so close, it seems like a perfect time to make some bold predictions that may or may not age terribly. We've assembled 10 such predictions in this article, so without further ado, let's just jump into it.

10. Commanders Change Their Name, Again

We're cheating a bit with this one as it's technically a prediction for the future rather than just this season. Still, it feels both relevant and uncertain enough to count as a “bold prediction,” so why not throw it in?

After two seasons as the hilariously-named Washington Football Team, the franchise unveiled its new identity in February 2022. Unfortunately for the Commanders, the name reveal didn't go over as well as they would've hoped, and the name became the subject of mockery amongst NFL fans. With the disastrous Dan Snyder era finally coming to an end last week, there's reportedly a “pretty good chance” that the new Josh Harris-led ownership group changes the name once again. Finding a better name shouldn't be that hard, and it would erase any lasting legacy from Snyder's reign of error.

9. Justin Fields Establishes Himself As An Elite QB

Fields' performance largely flew under the radar last season, probably because his team was terrible. He took massive strides in Year 2, both as a passer and especially as a runner. The former Ohio State star finished the season with nearly 3,400 total yards and 25 touchdowns, being one of, if not the only bright spot for the Chicago Bears.

If Fields can keep developing at this rate, he could be in for a special year in the 2023 NFL season. The Bears also did their part to better the offense around Fields, namely acquiring a true No. 1 receiver in D.J. Moore and assembling an offensive line that hopefully won't get him killed. Chicago is still in rebuilding mode, but if Fields can ascend to being a consensus top-10 quarterback, the season will be a smashing success.

8. Falcons Win NFC South

The NFC South was downright painful to witness last year, with every team being below average at best. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division with a measly 8-9 record, and even that was mostly due to Tom Brady's heroics. Heading into this season, no team in the division seems to be a legit contender, although it hopefully won't be as horrific as in 2022.

The New Orleans Saints are the odds-on favorite to win the division (+130 according to FanDuel) after signing Derek Carr and others during the offseason. However, don't be surprised if the Atlanta Falcons make a run at the division as well.

The Falcons may have been the biggest spenders in the offseason, signing several big deals in free agency. They have a strong rushing attack that will be even better this season with rookie sensation Bijan Robinson, and the revamped defense has a ton of talent. Atlanta's performance may come down to that of second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, but as long as he doesn't outright lose the Falcons games, they can easily compete for the division title.

7. The NFC East Has A Repeat Winner

On paper, predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East again doesn't seem bold at all. They are the odds-on favorites to win not just the division (-115), but the NFC as a whole (+330).

Then you look at the history of the NFC East, which has not had a repeat winner since 2004, and it starts to make sense why this is a bold take. The Eagles still have an absolutely loaded roster, and it's easy to see why they're contenders. Also notable is the fact that, unlike their division rivals, they aren't dealing with much drama heading into camp, save for the Jalen Carter situation. It's been nearly 20 years since a team won the NFC East in back-to-back years, but that streak ends in the 2023 NFL season.

6. Not 1, But 2 Players Have 20-Sack Seasons

Achieving 20 sacks in a season is a special feat for any defensive player. Since the NFL officially began tracking sacks in 1982, there have only been 13 20-sack seasons. The latest player to do so was Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt, who tied the single-season record with 22.5 in 2021. Additionally, the only season to have two players record 20 sacks was 2014, when Justin Houston had 22 and J.J. Watt had 20.5.

However, it wouldn't surprise us to see that happen again in 2023. The level of pass-rushing talent across the league is ridiculous, with the likes of T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, and more striking fear into opposing quarterbacks. All of those players are capable of reaching the 20-sack mark, and it would be a special sight if two of them can do it in the same season.

5. Justin Jefferson Becomes NFL's First 2,000-Yard Receiver

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jefferson has had an incredible start to his career, setting the record for most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons. Last season, he ascended to being the consensus best receiver in the league with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns, winning Offensive Player of the Year honors. The scariest part is that he's still just 24, and could possibly get even better.

The NFL has never had a receiver with 2,000 yards in a season, but if anyone's going to do it, it's Jefferson. In fact, he has improved his receiving total by around 200 yards each season, so this would be a natural next step based on that trend.

The current single-season receiving record belongs to Calvin Johnson Jr., who had 1,964 yards in 2012. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp came very close to breaking that record in 2021 but fell just short with 1,947 yards. By the season's end, it wouldn't be too shocking to see Jefferson holding that record with a total that starts with a two.

4. Coach Of The Year Dan Campbell Leads Lions To NFC Championship Game

The first part of this prediction is admittedly not that bold, as Campbell is the betting favorite for Coach of the Year (+1000). However, the second part definitely qualifies as a bold take.

Detroit has not had much playoff success, and that's putting it very lightly. In fact, the Lions have only won one playoff game in the Super Bowl era, beating the Cowboys in the 1991 Divisional Round. However, they actually have some hype behind them this season, being the favorites in the NFC North and having the fourth-highest odds to win the NFC.

If we're going by that logic, then the Lions would have to score at least one upset to make the championship game. But if they can play with the same fire they did at the end of last season, then that's more than possible.

3. Cardinals Win 2 Games, At Best

Ask a random NFL enthusiast who the worst team in the league this season is going to be, and there's a pretty good chance you'll get Arizona as an answer. The Cardinals completely imploded last season, losing their last seven games to finish 4-13. Heading into this season, it doesn't look to be any better.

Kyler Murray will probably miss most of the 2023 NFL season recovering from a torn ACL. Budda Baker requested a trade this offseason and his relationship with the team is in question. Key players from last season such as DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, and Zach Allen are now out of the picture. These are just some of the things that have plagued the Cardinals this offseason, not to mention that their roster is generally not good.

With a first-year head coach in Jonathan Gannon, who has already drawn heavy criticism, it wouldn't shock us to see the Cardinals finish in the very basement of the NFL. They may still win a couple of games, but it's going to be a very rough season in the desert.

2. Bill Belichick Retires At Season's End

Belichick is probably the greatest coach in NFL history, spearheading the New England Patriots' dynasty that included six Super Bowl wins. However, it seems that his time in the NFL could be coming to an end soon.

Belichick's Patriots have been pretty mediocre since Brady left in 2020, with a record around .500 and only one playoff appearance. Additionally, rumors have come out that the legendary coach's job may not be as safe as previously thought, and another season of no playoffs could be the breaking point. Belichick should get to go out on his own terms, but either way, it wouldn't shock us if this ends up being his final season.

1. Jets Miss The Playoffs

The Jets have been arguably the darlings of the offseason after they traded for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Many are already predicting New York to make serious noise this season, but we're pumping the breaks a little bit.

Let's break it down, we have a team with a strong defense and skill players that had previously been held back by poor quarterback play, so they go out and trade a big package for a proven star, and to top it all off, we have Nathaniel Hackett calling plays. Does that sound at all familiar? It should, because it's pretty much the same situation the Denver Broncos were in last year, and we all saw how that turned out for them.

Sure, the Jets could do great things with Rodgers under center. But considering what we just saw in Denver (as well as the Jets' general history if we're being honest) there's a serious chance of another flameout in the 2023 NFL season.