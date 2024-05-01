When Darby Allin casually let it slip on social media that broke his nose while recovering from a broken foot away from AEW, it caused eyes to roll around the IWC.
Now granted, it's not like doing extreme behavior is anything new for Allin, as a big reason why he's so popular is because he lives extreme both in and out of the ring, but goodness, who did he lose a fight to that left Sting's former tag team partner in such physical disarray?
A bus, as it turns out, Allin lost a fight to a bus, as he detailed in an interview with The Daly Migs Show.
“So I was hanging out with Raymond Pettibon, which, if anybody knows who Raymond is, he’s one of the godfathers of punk rock art. He created the Black Flag logo, and he’s done so much work for Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sonic Youth, Iggy Pop. He’s really big in the art world,” Darby Allin told The Daly Migs Show via Fightful. “He’s an older guy, he’s like 64, he can’t walk that well. So we’re in New York, hanging out, and he’s jaywalking, and I see this bus, it’s taking a right turn. I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re gonna see Raymond at night, walking.' Like I said, he can’t walk that good. So as I’m pushing him, like, ‘Hurry up, hurry up, there’s a bus coming,’ and then as the bus was taking a right, it wasn’t going [fast], it might have been going eight to ten [miles per hour], so it wasn’t like 30 miles-an-hour. But as I was pushing him out of the way, the side of the bus window, my face bounced off of it. So you could say I saved Raymond Pettibon. [Migs says he took a bus for him] did take a bus for him. I didn’t take a bullet, but I took a bus.”
Asked if got his injury checked out, Allin said no, letting his fans know that he's ultimately okay, with his dignity the most bruised part of his body.
“No. Not right then and there. I got checked out later, and definitely, the nose is broken. Everybody was like, ‘Yo, is everything else good?’ I’m like, ‘The only thing that got broken in the accident is my nose and my dignity,'” Allin hilariously noted. “So I’m in bed right now. I’m here with the broken face and a broken foot. I can’t really breathe. I’m sitting here with a nose bandage on, my nose is completely numb. But I will live. I feel like I’ve been through worse.”
On paper, Allin deserves credit for helping to save a luminary of the punk rock community, but doing so at the expense of his face and a chance to return to AEW on time? That can't be good news, right? Well, according to the former TNT Champion, fans shouldn't worry too much, as they should expect to see him back on TV in the not-too-distant future, even if he's not technically cleared to wrestle.
Darby Allin hopes to be back on AEW TV this May.
Elsewhere in his appearance on The Daly Migs Show, Darby Allin was asked about the condition of his foot as he hopefully prepares for a return to AEW in the not-too-distant future. Did Allin have an update on his condition? Well, as it turns out, he did, and despite having a scheduled recovery date in June, he might be back a whole lot sooner than that.
“Unfortunately, my foot is not scheduled to heal until I’d say June. So if I did roll up, it would just be with a broken face and a broken foot waving to the crowd, which may not be the worst thing,” Darby Allin told The Daly Migs Show via Fightful. “I’ll see. I trained in Everett, Washington, so it would be like an ultimate homecoming of sorts. That’d be really cool. May 15, I gotta see… I think might be able to make it. As long as there’s no buses, I’m good.”
Asked if he still hopes to climb Mount Everest, Allin said yes, noting that if it wasn't for his broken foot, everything would have been different.
“I was all excited. I was like, yeah, I’m gonna kick Mount Everest’s a**. This is gonna be awesome,” Allin noted. “Then two weeks before I was supposed to fly out, I broke my foot wrestling at the show. I broke my foot in the first minute of the match, and I wrestled an extra 13 minutes on the broken foot. It was so hard, it was miserable. Then I got three metal plates put in my foot, so I’m recovering from that.”
Welp, there you go, folks; Allin still wants to climb Mount Everest and might be back in AEW earlier than some fans expect, even if he could be doing so with a broken nose. At this point, would you really expect anything else?