The Philadelphia Eagles added depth to their secondary room during the recent NFL Draft. In the second round, Philly selected Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean at number 40. Interestingly, the team contemplated drafting the defensive back much earlier, according to GM Howie Roseman.
Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Roseman discussed how the Eagles were excited to land DeJean after considering the Iowa standout in the first round.
“We couldn't be more excited to get him (DeJean), he was certainly among the considerations at 22,” Roseman said. “You know when we came back after the first round and met as a staff just trying to figure out a way, was there a possibility that we could get him because of what kind of player and person he is? The roles that he can fill, you know this guy he's just a heck of a player. Whatever he does he does at a high level. Whether that's a defensive player, whether that's as a returner, I mean shoot, this was a quarterback in high school. You know this guy could have played quarterback in college as well. He's that kind of athlete, he's (got) that kind of intangibles, so I'm really excited to get him.”
The Eagles eventually went with Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at number 22. Still, being able to land the other DB they considered is nothing but a strike of luck for Philly.
What Cooper DeJean brings to the Eagles
DeJean had a three-year tenure with Iowa, where he accumulated 120 combined tackles (85 solo, 35 assisted), 13 passes defended and seven interceptions, with three of those interceptions resulting in returned touchdowns. The cornerback also added a punt return touchdown to his name.
In 2023, DeJean was named a Unanimous All-American and won the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year. His aforementioned punt return TD was actually a 70-yarder in the last four minutes of Iowa's clash against Michigan State in October. DeJean's heroics eventually gave the Hawkeyes the victory.
All in all, Iowa finished their season with a 10-4 (7-2 Big Ten) record in DeJean's final year.
With two defensive back rookies entering the picture, the Eagles just bolstered a secondary rotation that saw the return of CJ Gardner-Johnson during free agency. Furthermore, players such as Reed Blankenship, Darius Slay and James Bradberry are still under contract.
On the offensive side, the team's biggest offseason move was the signing of superstar Saquon Barkley. With the departure of D'Andre Swift to the Chicago Bears, Barkley now spearheads the RB room and he'll be joining an offense that boasts names such as Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
The Eagles look like a squad that can compete for the crown once again, and fans surely expect nothing less than a bounce-back year, especially with how last season ended.